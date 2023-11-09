Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams host local high school students for a one-on-one mentorship session at team's headquarters

Nov 09, 2023 at 08:00 AM
Mara Powner

Throughout the 2023 season, the Rams are hosting their third year of the Pathways to Success Mentorship Program for high school students. The program consists of eight in-person and virtual sessions that focus on the personal and academic growth of the students.

For the program's sixth session, mentees had the opportunity to visit the team's headquarters in Agoura Hills. LA community partner PLUS ME Project facilitated a session about overcoming struggles, identifying obstacles as well as acknowledging and applauding past and present achievements. Students and mentors also shared dinner provided by Rams partner El Torito.

Kyra Smolik, senior at El Camino Real Charter High School is grateful for the program because it has solidified her passion of working in sports. Before Smolik started the program she said, "Being able to see and learn from all positions, experiencing something I would never have been able to before, would be an unforgettable privilege."

Through the program, students are paired with Rams front office staff members to explore goal setting, self-discovery, social etiquette, interview preparation, financial literacy, leveraging technology and building a personal brand. Each workshop is led by an expert to help educate and engage the mentors and mentees, all in an effort to ensure the students receive the most valuable information.

Smolik said her passion is to help people. Her mentors and the program have opened her eyes to seeing how she can do that in the professional sports world. She saw opportunities open during the session as they related to her personal and professional goals. "I strive to create a positive atmosphere wherever I work and am a person of guidance when people need a sense of direction."

This year's Pathways to Success Mentorship program kicked off at the team's training camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union in August. The program is tailored to educate high school students on professional development and careers opportunities in the sports industry.

Following the session at the Rams headquarters, the high school students will visit USC Athletics for a panel and tour. In addition, the Rams will host the mentees for a job-shadowing opportunity with their mentor at the Rams-Commanders matchup on Sunday, Dec. 17 at SoFi Stadium. For information about tickets to Rams games, including season tickets, group tickets, single game tickets and suites, visit www.therams.com/tickets.

For more information about the Rams' community outreach efforts, visit www.therams.com/community.

