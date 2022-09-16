Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams Legend Steven Jackson & World Games Flag Football Athletes visit Morningside High School for flag football kit unboxing

Sep 16, 2022 at 08:00 AM
Nia Hyacinthe

In partnership with the NFL and the International Federation of American Football (IFAF), the Rams hosted a flag football kit unboxing for student-athletes from Morningside High School and representatives from Crozier Middle School, Frank D. Parent K-8 School, Inglewood High School, La Tijera K-8 Academy and Woodworth-Monroe K-8 Academy. The Rams, NFL, RCX Sports and USA Football provided 16 flag football kits to Inglewood Unified School District (IUSD).

"We wanted to make today more than just a moment but an opportunity to inspire the youth to use the power of football to understand how many pathways it unlocks by sharing the stories. We also provided the flag kits so they can execute their own flag football league," said Rams Director of Social Justice and Football Development Johnathan Franklin. "At the Rams, we want to be the greatest resource and the best community partner. To partner with the NFL, Reigning Champions and USA Football and provide all the equipment that the school needs to execute and have access to the game, we want to step up and be a resource for this district."

DS2_6966
Dan Steinberg/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

The event started with a panel discussion featuring Rams Legend Steven Jackson and World Games Flag Football Athletes, including Team USA's Vanita Krouch and Darrell Doucette, Team Mexico's Diana Flores and Carlos Espinoza and Team Panama's Andrea Castillo. The panel discussion highlighted the success of the World Games and inspired the next generation of athletes to participate in flag football.

"This is such a great sport for multiple ages, genders, and sizes. It has been incredible to see the journey of flag football," said Team USA's Vanita Krouch. "I used to question, 'is this real, is it something that I can do?' The answer is yes. You can now play it in college and in the world games. It is no longer just for men, but for women and young girls too."

Following the panel discussion, Morningside's League of Champions Girls Flag Football team had the opportunity to run drills with the panelists.

"Not only did the student-athletes gain experience from world-class athletes and talk about goals and how to achieve them, but they also received new gear from the NFL and LA Rams," said Rams Legend Steven Jackson. "As we break into gear and talk about X's and O's, we also must remember to talk about spending time with one another and being driven to success."

DS2_6758
Dan Steinberg/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Student-athlete and member of Morningside's girls flag football team, Patrice Sunshine Williams, spoke about the significance of the donation and her takeaways from the panel discussion.

"They donated new flags, towels and shirts, and actual training gear. As you can see, we were using our basketball gear to train for flag football. I love how they donated new stuff, and it will be put to good use," said Williams. "I also did not know that flag football was becoming an international sport, and for me, I love it, because I love every sport. I am from Panama myself and knowing flag football is played there makes me excited to rep my country. If I do make it into the big leagues, I know I can rep my flag too."

Williams also wanted to leave words of encouragement for other students considering joining a team or playing a new sport.

"For everyone, you always want to try something new and different. Do not ever say I cannot do that, or I have never tried something before. Do not say you cannot do something, but say you can do it, try it out. Life is all about trying new things."

Last season, the Rams and Chargers launched the Los Angeles League of Champions Girls Flag Football program. The Rams and Chargers co-sponsored eight high school teams and provided uniforms (courtesy of Nike), stipends for coaches, coaching manuals, officials, athletic trainers, equipment, and transportation for the five-week season. The Los Angeles League of Champions Girls Flag Football program creates more opportunities for young women to engage in football, with the goal of eventually sanctioning girls high school flag at the state level. To officially kick off the league, the Rams and Chargers hosted a jersey unveiling at SoFi Stadium.

The Los Angeles League of Champions Girls Flag Football program launched with 96 players. This season, the league has grown to 16 teams with more than 320 athletes participating. The second season of the Los Angeles League of Champions Girls Flag Football program will begin in October 2022.

To learn more about Rams' community efforts, please visit www.therams.com/community/.

Related Content

news

Rams & NFL partner with Think Watts Foundation to host Community Kickoff Celebration in Watts neighborhood

The Los Angeles Rams and the NFL worked with the team's Inspire Change nonprofit partner, the Think Watts Foundation, to host an event for community members in Watts.

news

Watts Rams participate in Championship Banner Celebration prior to kickoff of Rams-Bills season opener

Members of the Watts Rams joined Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke, Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff, General Manager Les Snead, 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Andrew Whitworth, and Rams former wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on-field at SoFi Stadium, for the celebration and Super Bowl LVI Champions banner reveal.

news

Rams Legends, cheerleaders & Rampage team up with local veterans for 'Together We Remember 9/11' service event

Rams partner with NFL Salute to Service, NFL Green and CultivaLA to improve the community garden and meeting spaces at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in Compton.

news

Rams WR Lance McCutcheon & S Russ Yeast participate in panel discussion for RISE with the Rams event at NFL headquarters

The Los Angeles Rams partnered with the NFL to host the RISE with the Rams participants for a panel discussion and tour of NFL Los Angeles headquarters.

news

Los Angeles Rams host Students Demand Action Summer Leadership Academy at SoFi Stadium

To continue the support of gun violence prevention, the Los Angeles Rams partnered with Students Demand Action, part of Everytown for Gun Safety's grassroots network, to host a discussion about combating gun violence as part of Impact Day, an event to close out the 2022 Los Angeles Summer Leadership Academy.

news

Los Angeles Rams partner with LAPD, LAFD and Carl's Jr. to host a fundraiser for Watts Rams players injured in a firework accident

On Wednesday, Aug. 24, the Los Angeles Rams partnered with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and Los Angeles Fire Departments (LAFD) to host a fundraiser for Watts Rams player, La'Veyah Mosley, who was injured in a firework accident earlier this year.

news

Rams host annual Kickoff for Charity Brunch

With the final preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals approaching, the Los Angeles Rams took a break to host their annual Kickoff for Charity Brunch, presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

news

I Have A Dream Foundation Executive Director Janell Lewis is Rams' sixth "pLAymaker" honoree

Janell Lewis of I Have A Dream Foundation is the Rams' sixth 'pLAymaker" honoree for her work providing individualized social, emotional, and academic support to young people in under-resourced communities.

news

Los Angeles Rams to host Kickoff for Charity brunch

The Los Angeles Rams Join Partners and Fans for Fundraising Brunch on Tuesday, August 23 at 10:30 a.m.

news

Andrew Whitworth, winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award and Super Bowl LVI Champion, named as honorary chair for WalkUnitedLA, 2022

United Way of Greater Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Rams and Andrew Whitworth invite all in LA County to WalkUnitedLA, a signature community family 5K walk/run to end poverty on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at SoFi Stadium.

news

Watts Chosen Angels' Cynthia "Big Mama" Mendenhall is Rams' fifth 'pLAymaker" honoree

Cynthia "Big Mama" Mendenhall of Watts Chosen Angels is the Rams' fifth 'pLAymaker" honoree for her work impacting underserved families and communities across Watts, Compton and South Los Angeles.

Advertising