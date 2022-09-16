Rams Legend Steven Jackson & World Games Flag Football Athletes visit Morningside High School for flag football kit unboxing

Student-athlete and member of Morningside's girls flag football team, Patrice Sunshine Williams, spoke about the significance of the donation and her takeaways from the panel discussion.

"They donated new flags, towels and shirts, and actual training gear. As you can see, we were using our basketball gear to train for flag football. I love how they donated new stuff, and it will be put to good use," said Williams. "I also did not know that flag football was becoming an international sport, and for me, I love it, because I love every sport. I am from Panama myself and knowing flag football is played there makes me excited to rep my country. If I do make it into the big leagues, I know I can rep my flag too."

Williams also wanted to leave words of encouragement for other students considering joining a team or playing a new sport.

"For everyone, you always want to try something new and different. Do not ever say I cannot do that, or I have never tried something before. Do not say you cannot do something, but say you can do it, try it out. Life is all about trying new things."

Last season, the Rams and Chargers launched the Los Angeles League of Champions Girls Flag Football program. The Rams and Chargers co-sponsored eight high school teams and provided uniforms (courtesy of Nike), stipends for coaches, coaching manuals, officials, athletic trainers, equipment, and transportation for the five-week season. The Los Angeles League of Champions Girls Flag Football program creates more opportunities for young women to engage in football, with the goal of eventually sanctioning girls high school flag at the state level. To officially kick off the league, the Rams and Chargers hosted a jersey unveiling at SoFi Stadium.

The Los Angeles League of Champions Girls Flag Football program launched with 96 players. This season, the league has grown to 16 teams with more than 320 athletes participating. The second season of the Los Angeles League of Champions Girls Flag Football program will begin in October 2022.