Rams & USA Football partner to showcase West Coast girls flag football talent

Mike Cummings, Performance Director for Jawku, was in attendance to help track performance metrics. "We collaborated with USA Football and the LA Rams to come out here and give a wonderful measurement experience. Jawku was super proud to be here [and] being able to educate was a really cool opportunity for us."

Girls flag football was recently sanctioned as a high school sport in California. Although there is more work to do across the country, this camp followed perfect suit to this announcement. "The goal is to grow the game of flag football, and get girls more interested in playing the game," said Elliott Giles, U17 National Girls Flag Football Team coach. "I'm grateful and honored to be here to participate in this event to get these girls an opportunity to play flag, showcase their skills and, really show what they're about."

The girls were surprised to have the support of an NFL team. Maia Helmar, Newport Harbor High School '25 wide receiver and linebacker, said, "It's crazy because I've grown up watching football all my life and to be a part of the start of something is incredible." Helmar was one of two athletes that won MVP in their age group.

Heisorf said that the Rams support meant everything. "It's really cool to see them invest in women's sports, invest in youth sports for young girls to be involved, and to help grow this game that we all love." Giles added that the goal is for all 32 NFL teams to outwardly support girls flag football, but this event helped build excitement and exposure.

The growth of all women's sports was supported through the camp. "You see the Women's World Cup going on right now and you see how big of a global standpoint it is, and how the game is [growing] on the women's side for soccer. We want to try and make that happen for flag football, too," said Heisorf. She was hopeful that the girls that attended felt supported to fulfill their dreams.

The trials will take place this coming spring in Charlotte at the United States Performance Center. Athletes that participate will have the chance to represent their country on the international stage as part of USA Football's 15U, 17U, or Women's Flag National Teams.