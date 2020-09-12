Rams, Cooper Kupp agree to terms on a 3-year extension

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams announced they have agreed to terms with wide receiver Cooper Kupp on a 3-year extension. The move will keep Kupp under contract in L.A. through the 2023 season.

The 69th overall pick in the 2017 overall draft, Kupp is coming off his first 1,000-yard receiving season of his career after leading the Rams in catches (94), receiving yards (1,161) and touchdowns (10) in 2019. His performance earned him his first career appearance on the NFL's Top 100 Players list, coming in at No. 89.

Off the field, the former Eastern Washington standout in July made a $21,000 donation to purchase approximately 84,000 meals for the Second Harvest Food Bank, which was distributing meals to struggling families in the Yakima and Richland areas, the LA Regional Food Bank serving Los Angeles residents, and Food Share Ventura County serving neighbors battling food insecurity. In May, he donated $15,000 worth of Nike gear to support at-promise Inglewood Unified School District (IUSD) students and their families.