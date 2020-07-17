Friday, Jul 17, 2020 12:52 PM

Cooper Kupp provides 84,000 meals for food banks serving residents in Los Angeles, Ventura County and hometown region

Chase Isaacs of the Los Angeles Rams at the Agoura Hills Office, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Agoura Hills, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Chase Isaacs

Communications

Like many areas throughout the country during recent months, daily life in Los Angeles, Ventura County and the Inland Northwest region of Washington has been disrupted to its core as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, people swiftly transitioned from social distancing guidelines to lockdowns that closed non-essential businesses and schools.

Many families were losing income, some were relying on free school meals for their children, and seniors with the highest risk of COVID-19 complications were isolated. As a result, thousands of residents were forced to turn to local food banks for help and support, which Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp was ready and eager to provide.

KuppCommunityFoodBank_16x9

Kupp recently made a $21,000 donation to purchase approximately 84,000 meals for the Second Harvest Food Bank, which continues to distribute meals to struggling families in the Yakima and Richland areas, the LA Regional Food Bank serving Los Angeles residents, and Food Share Ventura County serving neighbors battling food insecurity.

"There are many societal issues that need our attention," said Kupp. "There is a movement for equality and justice. A movement for the fair treatment and humanitarian rights of our brothers and sisters, and our sons and daughters. It's a battle more than worthy of fighting for. There is also a battle to care for the people whose livelihood has been taken from them and their means of providing for their families stripped from them due to circumstances outside of their control. The common ground is the compassion for people who are hurting, and my family and I believe that it will be people helping people that will raise us to a better place and pull us through this time. "

Kupp's outreach to the food banks couldn't have been timelier because many of the donation channels were strained as a result of supply chain disruptions from COVID-19. The donations allowed the food banks to immediately purchase food and send it to partners stationed in areas with more immediate needs. Some of the funds even provided equipment to help staff and volunteers remain safe while handling the food, serving families, and working long hours on the front lines of the crisis to handle the immediate surges in demand.

"There's unimaginable need right now in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Second Harvest Inland Northwest saw families who never imagined needing a food bank," said Jason Clark, President and CEO of Second Harvest. "We saw a record numbers of kids and seniors in our lines. Cooper Kupp is truly a hometown hero. We're so honored to have earned his support for providing meals for the most vulnerable people in the Yakima and Richland areas."

For more information about the Rams' community outreach efforts, please visit www.therams.com/community.

Related Content

Sean McVay says The ALLIANCE: Los Angeles is another opportunity to empower players' social justice efforts
news

Sean McVay says The ALLIANCE: Los Angeles is another opportunity to empower players' social justice efforts

As L.A.'s 11 pro sports teams converge for a five-year commitment toward combating racial injustice, Rams head coach Sean McVay on Tuesday emphasized the importance of empowering players to carrying out its mission. 
Rams support Black-owned businesses in Inglewood in commemoration of Juneteenth
news

Rams support Black-owned businesses in Inglewood in commemoration of Juneteenth

Inglewood residents and visitors were treated to free meals, coffee, pastries, ice and haircuts on behalf of the Los Angeles Rams on Juneteenth. 
Los Angeles sports teams launch 'The ALLIANCE: Los Angeles' to utilize sport for social justice
news

Los Angeles sports teams launch 'The ALLIANCE: Los Angeles' to utilize sport for social justice

Teams Join with Play Equity Fund to Support Communities of Color and Level the Playing Field
Rams head coach Sean McVay provides commencement address for local high school graduates
news

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides commencement address for local high school graduates

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay surprised local high school graduates with words of encouragement as they enter the next phase of their lives. 
Rams' Sebastian Joseph-Day purchases computers for students in Watts
news

Rams' Sebastian Joseph-Day purchases computers for students in Watts

Rams defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day is helping bridge the technology gap in under-resourced communities in the Los Angeles area.
Rams to host free virtual youth football camps from July 6-10
news

Rams to host free virtual youth football camps from July 6-10

The Los Angeles Rams are introducing free virtual football camps for youth (grades 1-8). 
Defensive lineman (90) Michael Brockers of the Los Angeles Rams visits the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Conejo Valley for a Q & A with local youth on fitness and challenges. Tuesday, October 30, 2018 in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
news

Los Angeles Rams and Fuel Up To Play 60 Award Inglewood Unified School District $10,000 Hometown Grant

'Hometown Grant' will support Inglewood Unified COVID-19 Relief Efforts 
Sean McVay hosts "Chalk Talk" with hundreds of So Cal high school football coaches 
news

Sean McVay hosts "Chalk Talk" with hundreds of So Cal high school football coaches 

Head coach Sean McVay hosts "Chalk Talk" for more than 120 different schools throughout Southern California.
Readings, documentaries and resource guides for your Juneteenth (and beyond)
news

Readings, documentaries and resource guides for your Juneteenth (and beyond)

Check out these resources this Juneteenth - and moving forward - to listen and learn how we can be better allies to our Black brothers and sisters.
Uncomfortable Conversations, Comfortable: Rams host 'Character Chat' for youth correctional facilities
news

Uncomfortable Conversations, Comfortable: Rams host 'Character Chat' for youth correctional facilities

Rams host "Character Chat" for 100 young adults at six southern California youth correctional facilities in order to have a rehabilitative dialogue, and help mentor some of those who are preparing to reintegrate into society.
Rams use Monday's virtual meeting for discussion on systemic oppression and racism 
news

Rams use Monday's virtual meeting for discussion on systemic oppression and racism 

In wake of the killing of George Floyd and the ensuing protests, the Los Angeles Rams dedicated Monday's virtual meeting as a platform for players and others in the organization to share their experiences and feelings. 

Advertising