Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rob Havenstein among Rams' inactives for Week 8 at Cowboys

Oct 29, 2023 at 08:37 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas – Rams offensive lineman Rob Havenstein (calf) is officially inactive for today's game against the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium (10 a.m. PT, FOX).

Also inactive for Los Angeles are running back Zach Evans, outside linebacker Nick Hampton, offensive lineman Zach Thomas and defensive end Earnest Brown IV. 

For the Cowboys, starting left tackle Tyron Smith (neck) is inactive after entering the game questionable. 

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

RB Zach Evans

OLB Nick Hampton

OL Zach Thomas

OL Rob Havenstein

DE Earnest Brown IV

DALLAS COWBOYS

QB Trey Lance

CB Noah Igbinoghene

CB Eric Scott

RB Deuce Vaughn

OT Tyron Smith

WR Jalen Brooks

DL Villiami Fehoko

ROSTER PHOTOS: 2023 Rams 53-man roster

Take a look through photos of the 2023 Los Angeles Rams 53-man roster.

0 - OLB Byron Young
1 / 104

0 - OLB Byron Young

0_Byron_Young_16x9
2 / 104
1 - DB Derion Kendrick
3 / 104

1 - DB Derion Kendrick

kendrick-derion-roster-23
4 / 104
2 - DB Russ Yeast
5 / 104

2 - DB Russ Yeast

2_Russ_Yeast_16x9
6 / 104
4 - DB Jordan Fuller
7 / 104

4 - DB Jordan Fuller

2023-roster-gallery-jordan-fuller-4
8 / 104
5 - WR Tutu Atwell
9 / 104

5 - WR Tutu Atwell

atwell-tutu-roster-23
10 / 104
6 - DB Tre Tomlinson
11 / 104

6 - DB Tre Tomlinson

6_Tre_Tomlinson_16x9
12 / 104
9 - QB Matthew Stafford
13 / 104

9 - QB Matthew Stafford

2023-roster-gallery-matthew-stafford-9
14 / 104
10 - WR Cooper Kupp
15 / 104

10 - WR Cooper Kupp

kupp-cooper-roster-16x9
16 / 104
11 - QB Brett Rypien
17 / 104

11 - QB Brett Rypien

Will Navarro
11-Rypien-Brett-16x9
18 / 104
13 - QB Stetson Bennet
19 / 104

13 - QB Stetson Bennet

13_Stetson_Bennett_16x9
20 / 104
14 - DB Cobie Durant
21 / 104

14 - DB Cobie Durant

durant-cobie-roster-23
22 / 104
15 - WR Demarcus Robinson
23 / 104

15 - WR Demarcus Robinson

15-robinson-demarcus
24 / 104
17 - WR Puka Nacua
25 / 104

17 - WR Puka Nacua

2023-roster-gallery-puka-nacua-17
26 / 104
18 - WR Ben Skowronek
27 / 104

18 - WR Ben Skowronek

18_Ben_Skow_16x9
28 / 104
20 - RB Ronnie Rivers
29 / 104

20 - RB Ronnie Rivers

2023-roster-gallery-ronnie-rivers-20
30 / 104
21 - RB Zach Evans
31 / 104

21 - RB Zach Evans

21_Zach_Evans_16x9
32 / 104
23 - RB Kyren Williams
33 / 104

23 - RB Kyren Williams

williams-kyren-roster-23
34 / 104
25 - DB Jason Taylor II
35 / 104

25 - DB Jason Taylor II

25-taylor-jason-roster
36 / 104
31 - OLB Nick Hampton
37 / 104

31 - OLB Nick Hampton

31_Nick_Hampton_16x9
38 / 104
32 - OLB Ochaun Mathis
39 / 104

32 - OLB Ochaun Mathis

mathis-ochaun-roster-16x9
40 / 104
35 - LB Jake Hummel
41 / 104

35 - LB Jake Hummel

35-hummel-jake-roster
42 / 104
37 - DB Quentin Lake
43 / 104

37 - DB Quentin Lake

37_Quentin_Lake_16x9
44 / 104
42 - P Ethan Evans
45 / 104

42 - P Ethan Evans

42_Ethan_Evans_16x9
46 / 104
43 - DB John Johnson III
47 / 104

43 - DB John Johnson III

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
43_John_Johnson_III_16x9
48 / 104
23 - DB Ahkello Witherspoon
49 / 104

23 - DB Ahkello Witherspoon

witherspoon-ahkello-roster-23
50 / 104
47 - LS Alex Ward
51 / 104

47 - LS Alex Ward

43-ward-alex-roster
52 / 104
51 - OLB Zach VanValkenburg
53 / 104

51 - OLB Zach VanValkenburg

51-vanvalkenburg-zach-roster
54 / 104
52 - DT Larrell Murchison
55 / 104

52 - DT Larrell Murchison

52_Larrell_Murchison_16x9
56 / 104
53 - LB Ernest Jones
57 / 104

53 - LB Ernest Jones

jones-ernest-roster-23
58 / 104
55 - OC Brian Allen
59 / 104

55 - OC Brian Allen

55_Brian_Allen_16x9
60 / 104
56 - LB Christian Rozeboom
61 / 104

56 - LB Christian Rozeboom

56_Christian_Rozeboom_16x9
62 / 104
57 - OL Zach Thomas
63 / 104

57 - OL Zach Thomas

57-thomas-zach-roster
64 / 104
51 - ILB Troy Reeder
65 / 104

51 - ILB Troy Reeder

59-Reeder-Troy-16x9
66 / 104
65 - OL Coleman Shelton
67 / 104

65 - OL Coleman Shelton

65-shelton-coleman-roster
68 / 104
69 - OL Kevin Dotson
69 / 104

69 - OL Kevin Dotson

2023-roster-gallery-kevin-dotson-69
70 / 104
70 - OL Joe Noteboom
71 / 104

70 - OL Joe Noteboom

70-noteboom-joe-roster
72 / 104
71 - OL Warren McClendon Jr.
73 / 104

71 - OL Warren McClendon Jr.

71-mcclendon-warren-roster
74 / 104
72 - OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
75 / 104

72 - OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

72-anchrum-tremayne-roster
76 / 104
73 - OL Steve Avila
77 / 104

73 - OL Steve Avila

73-avila-steve-roster
78 / 104
77 - OT Alaric Jackson
79 / 104

77 - OT Alaric Jackson

77-jackson-alaric-roister
80 / 104
79 - OL Rob Havenstein
81 / 104

79 - OL Rob Havenstein

79_Rob_Havenstein_16x9
82 / 104
84 - TE Hunter Long
83 / 104

84 - TE Hunter Long

84_Hunter_Long_16x9
84 / 104
87 - TE Davis Allen
85 / 104

87 - TE Davis Allen

87-allen-davis-roster
86 / 104
88 - TE Brycen Hopkins
87 / 104

88 - TE Brycen Hopkins

88-hopkins-brycen-roster
88 / 104
89 - TE Tyler Higbee
89 / 104

89 - TE Tyler Higbee

higbee-tyler-roster-23
90 / 104
90 - DE Earnest Brown IV
91 / 104

90 - DE Earnest Brown IV

90_Earnest_Brown_16x9
92 / 104
91 - NT Kobie Turner
93 / 104

91 - NT Kobie Turner

91-turner-kobie-roster
94 / 104
92 - DE Jonah Williams
95 / 104

92 - DE Jonah Williams

92_Jonah_Williams_16x9
96 / 104
94 - DE Desjuan Johnson
97 / 104

94 - DE Desjuan Johnson

94-johnson-desjuan-roster
98 / 104
95 - NT Bobby Brown III
99 / 104

95 - NT Bobby Brown III

95-brown-bobby-III-roster
100 / 104
97 - OLB Michael Hoecht
101 / 104

97 - OLB Michael Hoecht

97_Michael_Hoecht_16x9
102 / 104
99 - DT Aaron Donald
103 / 104

99 - DT Aaron Donald

donald-aaron-roster-23
104 / 104
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Cowboys in Week 8: Pass protection and run defense among priorities

Here are 3 Keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 8 regular season road game against the Dallas Cowboys, powered by The Wallace Firm. 
news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Cowboys

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media heading into Sunday's Week 8 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
news

Los Rams buscan en Dallas sacarse la espina y darle a Sean McVay su primer triunfo como papá

Proteger a Matthew Stafford, quien regresa a la ciudad en la que creció, se antoja como la mayor clave para una posible victoria de Los Ángeles en la Semana 8
news

Injury Report 10/27: Rob Havenstein, Ernest Jones IV and Ben Skowronek questionable for Week 8 at Cowboys; Hunter Long ruled out

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 8 regular season game between the Rams and the Cowboys in Dallas. 
news

Friday notebook: Lucas Havrisik will be Rams' kicker Sunday at Cowboys; Rob Havenstein (calf) will be questionable for Week 8

Recapping some of the key updates from Rams head coach Sean McVay's Friday press conference as the team gets closer to wrapping up its preparation for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. 
news

Rams hit the road for pivotal opportunity against the Cowboys | Game Preview

In this week's game preview, J.B. Long discusses the importance of the Rams putting together a complete performance, highlights an epic quarterback showdown between Dak Prescott and Matthew Stafford, and details how this Week 8 matchup can provide an immediate opportunity for redemption.
news

Steve Avila looking forward to Week 8 homecoming in Dallas

The Rams' Week 8 road game against the Cowboys represents a trip home for rookie offensive lineman Steve Avila. 
news

Lucas Havrisik embraces weather and opportunity in Los Angeles

Riverside native and new Rams kicker Lucas Havrisik gets his first chance on a 53-man roster after being signed by Los Angeles off the Cleveland Browns' practice squad. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, Mike LaFleur, Raheem Morris, Chase Blackburn and Cooper Kupp preview Week 8 at Cowboys

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford's press conferences as the team continues its preparation for Sunday's game against the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. 
news

Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 8 regular season matchup

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream Rams at Cowboys on Sunday, October 29, 2023. 
news

Rookie offensive lineman Steve Avila discusses his transition from college to the NFL and shares the story behind his first NFL TD spike | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 107

Los Angeles Rams rookie offensive lineman Steve Avila talks about his rookie season and journey to the NFL on the latest episode of Rams Revealed. 
Advertising