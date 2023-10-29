Rob Havenstein among Rams' inactives for Week 8 at Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas – Rams offensive lineman Rob Havenstein (calf) is officially inactive for today's game against the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium (10 a.m. PT, FOX).
Also inactive for Los Angeles are running back Zach Evans, outside linebacker Nick Hampton, offensive lineman Zach Thomas and defensive end Earnest Brown IV.
For the Cowboys, starting left tackle Tyron Smith (neck) is inactive after entering the game questionable.
Below are the inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
RB Zach Evans
OLB Nick Hampton
OL Zach Thomas
OL Rob Havenstein
DE Earnest Brown IV
DALLAS COWBOYS
QB Trey Lance
CB Noah Igbinoghene
CB Eric Scott
RB Deuce Vaughn
OT Tyron Smith
WR Jalen Brooks
DL Villiami Fehoko
