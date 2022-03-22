Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams' culture a big draw for Allen Robinson II

Mar 21, 2022 at 06:05 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – As an external observer, ﻿Allen Robinson﻿ was impressed with the Rams' culture. Now joining the team on a three-year deal, it was one of the biggest draws in making Los Angeles his new NFL home.

"Feels great man, feels great," Robinson told theRams.com after arriving at and touring the team's facility. "Obviously from the outside looking in, you can kind of see the culture and also feel the culture that the Rams have created and established. And also playing with some of my former teammates and kind of talking to them whether it's in the offseason, or before game or after the game about how it is playing in Los Angeles, I've always heard nothing but great things. So to be a part of it, I'm excited."

The veteran wide receiver arrives after spending the four seasons with the Bears, where he maintained a reputation for making contested catches and being a reliable target. Three of those four seasons overlapped with quarterback ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿'s final three seasons with the Lions, from whom he will now be catching passes from.

"Everything excites me about it," Robinson said of the opportunity to work with Stafford. "I mean, we saw the special year that he put together this year, but he's had a special career, from even back to the years with him and Megatron (Calvin Johnson). He's been able to definitely get receivers activated in many different ways – down the field, short stuff, redzone, he has a feel for everything."

That aligns well with Robinson's self-described versatile skillset between his route-running ability and ability to make contested catches, as does Rams head coach Sean McVay's scheme.

So it's not just the arm talent of Stafford that Robinson is looking forward to in this new partnership, but the possibilities in McVay's system as well.

"For me, being able to bring my contested play ability also with a great scheme," Robinson said. "Being able to create separation, being able to get some run-after-the-catch opportunities and being able to take my game to another level."

Joining a Super Bowl-winning team made the Rams a great fit for Robinson. Now he's determined to help them run it back.

"The thing I'm looking forward to most is to help this team go on another Super Bowl run," Robinson said. "They got their ring, and I'm definitely looking forward to getting mine. If I can be a part of running this thing back, that's what I'm here for."

PHOTOS: New Rams WR Allen Robinson arrives in LA, signs contract and meets players & coaches

Check out photos of the Los Angeles Rams' newest wide receiver Allen Robinson arriving to the Rams' facility, signing his contract and meeting players & coaches.

E_TOWL4893
1 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL4884
2 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWN4255
3 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5117
4 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL4983
5 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWN4162
6 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5274
7 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5201
8 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5072
9 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5197
10 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5260
11 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWN4385
12 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5282
13 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWN3935
14 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWN4381
15 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWN4097
16 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5308
17 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWN4139
18 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5315
19 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5212
20 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5106
21 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWN4323
22 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWN4037
23 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL4920
24 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5286
25 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5031
26 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWN4122
27 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWN3924
28 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWN4238
29 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWN4328
30 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL4954
31 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWN4287
32 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWN4017
33 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWN4069
34 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5184
35 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWN4390
36 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5269
37 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Allen Robinson II, Brian Allen, Joe Noteboom and Matthew Stafford talk new contracts

Key quotes and notes from Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson II, offensive lineman Brian Allen, offensive lineman Joe Noteboom and quarterback Matthew Stafford's Monday press conferences following their new deals being signed. 
news

Where Are They Now? Former Rams DT Reggie Doss looks back at his favorite moments in Horns

Former Rams defensive end Reggie Doss looks back at his favorite moments in Horns and how hard work and determination helped take him from reserve to starter during his career in L.A.
news

Rams' roster-building model is setting a trend. Why does the blueprint work for them, and what's next?

NFL Network analysts Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah discuss why the Rams' team-building model has worked for them so far, why other teams will follow and are following a similar approach, and its viability moving forward. 
news

Matthew Stafford signs four-year extension with Rams

Quarterback Matthew Stafford has signed a four-year contract extension with the Rams, keeping him under contract through the 2026 season.
news

Rams, Brandon Powell agree to terms on one-year deal

A key piece to the Rams' special teams turnaround in 2021, wide receiver Brandon Powell has agreed to terms with the team on a one-year contract. 
news

Impactful three seasons leads Liam Coen back to Rams for second stint with coaching staff

Liam Coen is back on the Rams coaching staff in his second stint with the team, this time as its offensive coordinator. Why that first stint had such an impact on his return, and how he plans to approach the position. 
news

Five things to know about new Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson

Here are five things you should know about wide receiver Allen Robinson.
news

Rams, wide receiver Allen Robinson agree to terms on 3-year deal

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms with wide receiver Allen Robinson on a 3-year contract. 
news

2022 NFL Free Agency: Best available on Day 2, based on Rams' needs according to experts

Based on what experts say are the Rams' biggest needs in free agency, theRams.com examines the top remaining players available on Day 2. 
news

Best of Johnny Hekker's time with the Rams

Punter Johnny Hekker had a memorable 10-year run with the Los Angeles Rams. 
news

Rams release punter Johnny Hekker

The Los Angeles Rams have released veteran punter Johnny Hekker. 
Advertising