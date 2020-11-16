Rams defense steps up against NFL's No. 1 scoring offense

Nov 15, 2020 at 08:45 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Week 10 against quarterback Russell Wilson and the Seahawks offense brought the Rams defense perhaps their most challenging matchup since Week 3, when they faced Josh Allen and the Bills.

They stepped up in a big way.

In a battle between the NFL's No. 1 scoring offense (Seattle) and No. 2 scoring defense (Los Angeles), it was L.A. that prevailed. Defensive coordinator Brandon Staley's unit sacked Wilson six times in Sunday's 23-16 Rams victory at SoFi Stadium, also generating 12 quarterback hits and a pair of interceptions.

"Unbelievable job by our defense," Rams head coach Sean McVay said in his postgame video conference.

Seattle's 16 points were a season-low after averaging 34.3 through their first eight games.

Outside linebackers Leonard Floyd (three) and Terrell Lewis (two) accounted for five of Los Angeles' six sacks; the sixth went to defensive lineman Michael Brockers. Cornerback Darious Williams was responsible for the pair of interceptions, both of which came at critical times.

After a 37-yard field goal by Seahawks kicker Jason Myers cut the Rams' lead to seven late in the first half, the Seahawks forced and recovered a fumble by Rams quarterback Jared Goff on the ensuing drive, setting them up at the Rams 27-yard line with a chance to potentially tie the game. On the second play of that series, Williams jumped in front of a Wilson throw intended for tight end Will Dissly for his first interception of the game, preventing Seattle from getting any points off the takeaway.

Midway through the fourth quarter, the Seahawks had a chance to cut the Rams' lead to three. Then came Williams' second pick, intercepting a Wilson pass intended for tight end Greg Olsen at the Rams 36 and returning it 19 yards to the Seahawks 45. While the Rams were forced to punt on the ensuing possession, the 4 minutes and 19 seconds chewed off the clock by their offense was enough to preserve the lead and didn't give the Seahawks enough time to rally.

"I think it's time to start talking about Darious Williams in this league as a household name," Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey said postgame. "As a guy who can potentially be an All-Pro, as a guy who should be a Pro-Bowler. He's that type of guy. I think he seized his opportunities and he balled today."

The Rams' secondary as a whole also kept Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf in check. Metcalf, who entered Sunday's game with the second-most receiving yards (788) in the league and tied for second in touchdowns with the Packers' Davante Adams (8), didn't catch his first pass until just under a minute to go in the third quarter. Overall, he caught two of his four targets from Wilson for 28 yards.

That matchup, and whether Ramsey would shadow Metcalf, was a big topic of conversation during Ramsey's Friday media session, though Ramsey downplayed it – an intentional choice, he said Sunday, because he knew the work and preparation the secondary put in, "and I knew they were gonna get the opportunity to shine as well."

Like Williams, Floyd also had a career day – his three sacks set a new career-high for a single game. However, just like Ramsey, he deferred individual credit in favor of the defense's overall performance.

"I just feel confident in this team, in this defense, and we've just been going out and executing at a high level," Floyd said.

Photos: Rams take on Seahawks at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks for a Week 10 matchup at SoFi Stadium.

TOWL5937
1 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
_JMP7001
2 / 60
JOHN MCGILLEN/NFL 2020
_JMP7046
3 / 60
JOHN MCGILLEN/NFL 2020
_JMP7074
4 / 60
JOHN MCGILLEN/NFL 2020
TOWL6017
5 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
_JMP7123
6 / 60
JOHN MCGILLEN/NFL 2020
_JMP7143
7 / 60
JOHN MCGILLEN/NFL 2020
_JMP7183
8 / 60
JOHN MCGILLEN/NFL 2020
TOWL3479
9 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL3509
10 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL3603
11 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL3584
12 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL3547
13 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL6108
14 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL6055
15 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL6141
16 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL6161
17 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL6187
18 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL6299
19 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL6268
20 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL6247
21 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL6255
22 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL6359
23 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL6410
24 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL3872
25 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL3834
26 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL3750
27 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL6292
28 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
_JMP7474
29 / 60
JOHN MCGILLEN/NFL 2020
TOWL6559
30 / 60
JOHN MCGILLEN/NFL 2020
TOWL6549
31 / 60
JOHN MCGILLEN/NFL 2020
_JMP7948
32 / 60
JOHN MCGILLEN/NFL 2020
_JMP7929
33 / 60
JOHN MCGILLEN/NFL 2020
_JMP7519
34 / 60
JOHN MCGILLEN/NFL 2020
_JMP7913
35 / 60
JOHN MCGILLEN/NFL 2020
_JMP7630
36 / 60
JOHN MCGILLEN/NFL 2020
_JMP7730
37 / 60
JOHN MCGILLEN/NFL 2020
_JMP7591
38 / 60
JOHN MCGILLEN/NFL 2020
_JMP7525
39 / 60
JOHN MCGILLEN/NFL 2020
_JMP8145
40 / 60
JOHN MCGILLEN/NFL 2020
TOWL4663
41 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL4792
42 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL4686
43 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL4840
44 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL4852
45 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL4814
46 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL5038
47 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
JL2_1114
48 / 60
_JMP8868
49 / 60
JOHN MCGILLEN/NFL 2020
_JMP8950
50 / 60
JOHN MCGILLEN/NFL 2020
_JMP8885
51 / 60
JOHN MCGILLEN/NFL 2020
_JMP8860
52 / 60
JOHN MCGILLEN/NFL 2020
_JMP8891
53 / 60
JOHN MCGILLEN/NFL 2020
TOWL5195
54 / 60
JOHN MCGILLEN/NFL 2020
_JMP9240
55 / 60
JOHN MCGILLEN/NFL 2020
_JMP9212
56 / 60
JOHN MCGILLEN/NFL 2020
TOWL5620
57 / 60
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/NFL 2020
_JMP9433
58 / 60
JOHN MCGILLEN/NFL 2020
_JMP9405
59 / 60
JOHN MCGILLEN/NFL 2020
_JMP9351
60 / 60
JOHN MCGILLEN/NFL 2020

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Rams react to 23-16 win over Seahawks

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, running back Malcolm Brown and quarterback Jared Goff's postgame virtual media sessions. 
news

Game Recap: Rams defeat Seahawks 23-16 to remain undefeated at home

Big days by outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, cornerback Darious Williams and running back Malcolm Brown help the Rams move to 6-3 overall, 1-1 in the NFC West and 4-0 at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Jordan Fuller and A'Shawn Robinson active for Rams-Seahawks

A look who's active and who's inactive for Sunday's Week 10 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.
news

Rams vs. Seahawks, fascinante duelo en noviembre con olor a enero

La defensa de L.A., segunda mejor de la temporada, espera en SoFi Stadium a Russell Wilson y el ataque más anotador de la NFL
news

Top Rams News: Previews and Predictions for Rams-Seahawks

A look at some of the top Rams headlines from around the web for Saturday, November 14. 
news

Injury Report 11/13: Terrell Lewis and Leonard Floyd questionable for Rams-Seahawks but expected to play

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 10 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. 
news

Week 10 Preview: Rams-Seahawks certain to be a thrilling matchup

With Jordan Fuller back in the lineup and A'Shawn Robinson expected to make his debut, the Rams defense is more than up for the challenge of slowing down Russell Wilson and the potent Seahawks offense.
news

Week 10 vs. Seahawks kicks off crucial four-game stretch for Rams

Sunday's home game against the Seattle Seahawks marks the start of a potentially defining period of the season for the Los Angeles Rams. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Kevin O'Connell, Aaron Donald and Tyler Higbee talk Seahawks prep

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and tight end Tyler Higbee's Thursday virtual media sessions.
news

Though pleased by progress, Rams defense still sees room for growth entering second half of 2020 season

Even with high marks in several key statistical categories, the Los Angeles Rams defense believes it still has yet to reach its ceiling. 
news

Opposing View: Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll on the Rams' "unique" defense

The Seahawks' No. 1 scoring offense meets the Rams' No. 2 scoring defense Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium.  

Advertising