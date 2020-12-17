Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams defensive touchdown streak powered by "plus-one" mindset

Dec 17, 2020 at 01:46 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Meeting with the media at the virtual podium less than an hour after returning an interception for a touchdown in the Rams' 24-3 win over the Patriots on Thursday Night Football, linebacker Kenny Young was explaining the unit's connectedness.

His pick-six was the Rams defense's third-straight game converting a takeaway directly into points and saw defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey sprint downfield as lead blockers to help him reach the end zone. A reporter pointed out that it seems as though every member of the unit swarms to the football in pursuit.

"We try to do plus-one in everything," Young said in his postgame video conference. "Plus-one in tackling, plus-one in communication, plus-one in owning when you mess up, plus-one in tackles, interceptions, turnovers, one-on-ones. However you look at it, we take pride in being plus-one. You do it enough, you do it on a consistent basis with the energy that we play with, you're really unstoppable, and I say that in a modest way."

You reap what you sow, or so the saying goes. For the Rams, that's especially the case and is illustrated by that mindset: Place an emphasis on takeaways during each week of preparation, it's bound to produce the desired result on gameday.

So far, Los Angeles' defense has created 21 takeaways (13 interceptions and 8 fumble recoveries), tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills for fourth-most in the NFL entering Week 15.

L.A. has had four games with two interceptions this season, its two most recent such games kicking off a streak of five-straight with at least one. Overall, they've had at least one interception in nine of their 13 games so far.

When it comes to fumble recoveries, they've tallied eight – tied with the Cardinals and the Steelers for 10th-most in the league. For proper context, the Panthers lead the NFL with 13 fumble recoveries, the Ravens are second with 11, the Giants and Browns tied for third with 10, then five teams are tied for fifth with nine.

"You can't be considered a great defense if you don't take the ball away, it's just part of great defenses," Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley said during his video conference Wednesday. "It's not an isolated stat. It certainly defines your success as an NFL team each and every time you play. That's a part of our DNA."

That mantra being so deeply engrained is evident by the way the Rams practice, including, but not limited to, defensive players rehearsing stripping the ball loose and linebackers routinely practicing scooping up loose footballs rolling on the turf.

Los Angeles by no means is the first team at any level to make this part of their weekly preparation, but it proves doing so consistently can manifest it into a habit and produce streaks like three straight games with a defensive touchdown.

"(Head Coach) Sean (McVay), one of the staples of his program is, 'it's all about the ball' and we work on it every single day," Staley said. "Today, Wednesdays, are 'All about the ball Wednesday' for the Rams. Then we also do more meetings defensively throughout the week and I think that mindset is permeated throughout our team, on all three phases of the game."

The Rams defense produced takeaways at a high rate in the early days of training camp in August, but it was fair to wonder whether that had more to do with the familiarity facing the same offense several times than the defense's execution alone. Four months and 21 takeaways later, perhaps more credence should've been placed in the latter than the former.

"I mean that's our job, really, on defense. We want to be a defense that takes away the ball," Rams cornerback Darious Williams, who was one of those players creating takeaways in camp and has since snagged a team-leading four interceptions in the regular season, said during a video conference Wednesday. "Coach Staley does a real good job of instilling that in us, to get to the ball, always be around the ball, create turnovers in general. I feel like that's our motto, to cause turnovers."

For Staley, the formula for that motto is simple: "When technique meets aggressive, that's when you get takeaways."

"When you're playing with fundamentals and then you're really sure of the game plan, have scouted your opponent well, that's how you can become aggressive," Staley said. "You hear that a lot in press conferences with players, 'Hey, we were aggressive tonight.' Well, you're aggressive because you prepare and when that technique meets that aggression, that's when you create the takeaways and that's what we've been able to do recently, and we've got to keep doing that."

"Just trying to get the ball, turn the ball over and have more tunovers than the opposite defense and keep feeding our offense the ball," Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald said. "When we do that, we know good things are going to happen. When you're making those big-time plays, we feed off of that as a team, so we've just got to continue to play like that."

PHOTOS: Rams prep for Week 15 matchup against the New York Jets

The Los Angeles Rams were back to practice on Wednesday as they prepare for a home matchup against the New York Jets. Check out some of the top shots from practice!

E_TOWL2047
1 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5917
2 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5959
3 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5951
4 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5967
5 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5937
6 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5954
7 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5926
8 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5908
9 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5793
10 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5901
11 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5887
12 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5877
13 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5815
14 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5759
15 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5883
16 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5865
17 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5824
18 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5828
19 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5809
20 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5797
21 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5819
22 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5752
23 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5785
24 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5768
25 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5749
26 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2139
27 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2056
28 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5489
29 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5481
30 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5740
31 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5747
32 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5730
33 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2165
34 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5451
35 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5458
36 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2144
37 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5407
38 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2131
39 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2063
40 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2102
41 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2073
42 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2064
43 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Opposing View: Jets head coach Adam Gase on the challenges presented by the Rams run game

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase shares his impressions of the Los Angeles Rams' rushing attack ahead of Sunday's game. 
news

From the Podium: Rams look ahead to Sunday's game vs. Jets

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, cornerback Darious Williams and quarterback Jared Goff's Wednesday virtual media sessions. 
news

Notable Rams-Jets games through the years

Ahead of Sunday's Week 15 matchup, theRams.com looks back on some notable Rams-Jets games. 
news

Cam Akers named Week 14 NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Rams running back Cam Akers' career performance on Thursday Night Football has earned him NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. 
news

First Look: Rams host Jets on Sunday seeking playoff berth

An early preview of Sunday's Week 15 game between the Los Angeles Rams and New York Jets. 
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 15

An aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into Week 15. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp talk preparation for Jets, playoff push

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and wide receivers Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp's Monday virtual media sessions. 
news

The NFC playoff picture entering Week 15, and what's at stake for the Rams

The Los Angeles Rams remain in control of the No. 3 seed in the NFC.
news

Notebook: McVay on signing a long snapper to practice squad, Matt Gay's status leading into Patriots game

Rams head coach Sean McVay explains why the team signed long snapper Colin Holba to their practice squad and why kicker Matt Gay appeared on the injury report Wednesday with a shoulder injury.
news

A career and historic night for Cam Akers against Patriots

Cam Akers' career performance against the Patriots was not only one of the best by a rookie running back this season, but also in Rams franchise history. 
news

From the Podium: Rams react to 24-3 Week 14 win over Patriots

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, running back Cam Akers, defensive lineman Michael Brockers, linebacker Kenny Young and quarterback Jared Goff's postgame virtual media sessions following their Thursday Night Football win over the Patriots. 

Advertising