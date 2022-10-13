Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Los Angeles Rams and Disneyland Resort team up to create content & memorable experiences for young fans

Oct 13, 2022 at 08:00 AM
TheRams.com

The Los Angeles Rams and Disneyland Resort are teaming up for the 2022 season to engage younger fans through exciting in-stadium experiences and engaging content featuring Rams players and Cheerleaders at the Disneyland Resort and more.

As part of the collaboration, Disneyland Resort is sponsoring a season-long content series, Rams Kids Fact Friday, that aims to engage youth on various Rams channels including YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and the team's website. Each video features Disney characters along with Rams Cheerleaders. Fact Friday topics include fun facts about Rams players, team history, and upcoming matchups.

To culminate the season, Disneyland Resort will invite the Watts Rams and Inglewood Rams youth football program participants for a celebration at Disneyland Resort. Watts Rams and Inglewood Rams players, coaches, and families will come together to celebrate the achievements of the young student-athletes.

During the offseason, select Rams players will have the chance to vacation and create new memories with their families while experiencing seasonal celebrations at Disneyland Resort. Disneyland Resort will also have a presence in SoFi Stadium on Rams gamedays with LED and Infinity Screen signage highlighting seasonal offerings at the Parks. Rams will also present "Magic Moment" in-game features.

