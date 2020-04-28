Rams donate gear to produce non-medical masks 

While many throughout the country continue to comply with stay-at-home recommendations to prevent the transmission of COVID-19, California and other states have implemented mandatory facial coverings for customers and workers of essential businesses. To help meet the increased demand for facial coverings, many organizations and apparel companies have mobilized to manufacture non-medical masks for donation
The Los Angeles Rams recently teamed up with Buddy's Allstars to produce non-medical masks using donated Rams gear. The first 1,000 masks were delivered to Cedars-Sinai to support healthcare staff working outside of clinical areas.
"The Rams gave us about two tons of material, player jerseys, player pants, etc... We sent them a couple of samples and then we went to work on them," said Daniel Perez, Contract Team Sales Manager at Buddy's Allstars. "We have enough donated material to produce 11,000 masks. The first 1,000 masks were picked up and donated to Cedars-Sinai. We're just very excited to be part of this solution for our community. We're all in this together. We must do our part to protect each other."
With jerseys and uniform pants, material was outlined, hand cut and sewn together in a mask-like shape. Elastic earpieces are then attached along with a label that reads "Materials donated by The Los Angeles Rams, Assembled by Buddy's Allstars, Made from player uniforms."
"The one thing you aren't going to see with all of this is the love that's going into each mask," said Louis Talamantes, CEO of Buddy's Allstars. "Again, it's all about time, care and how people are being cautious and careful by making sure they make the best product. A lot of love goes into these masks. When these people get it, they're going to feel it."
Buddy's All Stars is a family-owned and operated product manufacturing business that worked on the Rams uniforms and sideline apparel worn in Super Bowl LIII.
"Before we were talking about a game that was going to be seen by so much of the world," said Talamantes. "But this is affecting so much of the world and we're in it. We're participants and we have the chance to provide a positive message. At the end of this, you can have the mask as a keepsake to remember what we went through and know that we beat it."
"We were honored at the opportunity to team up with the LA Rams in the fight against COVID-19," said Perez. "Fans love the mask. Everyone wants one now, our phones have been nonstop."