Rams donate gear to produce non-medical masks 

While many throughout the country continue to comply with stay-at-home recommendations to prevent the transmission of COVID-19, California and other states have implemented mandatory facial coverings for customers and workers of essential businesses. To help meet the increased demand for facial coverings, many organizations and apparel companies have mobilized to manufacture non-medical masks for donation

The Los Angeles Rams recently teamed up with Buddy's Allstars to produce non-medical masks using donated Rams gear. The first 1,000 masks were delivered to Cedars-Sinai to support healthcare staff working outside of clinical areas.

"The Rams gave us about two tons of material, player jerseys, player pants, etc... We sent them a couple of samples and then we went to work on them," said Daniel Perez, Contract Team Sales Manager at Buddy's Allstars. "We have enough donated material to produce 11,000 masks. The first 1,000 masks were picked up and donated to Cedars-Sinai. We're just very excited to be part of this solution for our community. We're all in this together. We must do our part to protect each other."

With jerseys and uniform pants, material was outlined, hand cut and sewn together in a mask-like shape. Elastic earpieces are then attached along with a label that reads "Materials donated by The Los Angeles Rams, Assembled by Buddy's Allstars, Made from player uniforms."