Rams hit the road for pivotal opportunity against the Cowboys | Game Preview

Moral of the story, you'd be hard-pressed to find more than five NFC teams demonstrably better than the Rams.

Playoff Environment

But postseason reservations aren't secured via power ranking or statistical performance. Only wins can get you beyond Week 18. And right now the Rams are part of a five-team NFC bunch at 3-4.

If you want to be a playoff team, you need to go get one of these games you're "not supposed to win." That's especially true having just dropped a game you definitely "should have won."

In essence, Sunday in Arlington is exactly the type of opportunity the Rams are stiving to earn between now and January – a road trip to face a Dallas, or a Detroit, or a Philadelphia, or a San Francisco.

So go capitalize on it, with a game plan and a determination and the execution required to not only reach an NFC Wild Card contest, but to prove you can do damage.

That's a daunting task – after all, the Cowboys have won 10 straight home games, the longest active streak in the league – but it's also one the Rams have shown they're capable of. They've played seven times and had a path to victory in every single one.

Dallas as a Data Point

And thirdly, the ramifications of this outcome, which will be a final data point before decision day across the NFL.

This is the final weekend before the trade deadline – Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Sunday's outcome feels like it's worth more than one game, does it not? The divide between 4-4 and 3-5 for the Rams is immense.

So, too, is the difference between your peers (and potential trade partners) on the bubble taking a step forward or back between now and Monday night.

Look at how the picture has changed for Minnesota, for instance, following a triumph over San Francisco. Are the Vikings "sellers" anymore, if they back it up with a win over Green Bay? Doubt it. As of today, they'd be the seven-seed.

Conversely, Washington has faltered with deflating losses to the Bears and Giants in October. If Philadelphia beats the Commanders on Sunday, what will their posture be at 3-5? Reports from around the league already suggest that they're taking calls.

We'll get to more of the games that really matter at the end of this column.

Strength of Schedule

One other note that relates to where the Rams are at this moment in time.

What was supposed to be a "third-place schedule" doesn't feel like it at all. How come?

Catching the AFC North and the NFC East as crossover divisions – potentially the two best in the NFL – is the biggest reason, in my estimation.

The Rams opponents to date have won 26 games, collectively. No team in the NFC has faced a schedule with more combined wins.