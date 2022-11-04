Rams head east for important Week 9 matchup against Brady & the Bucs | Game Preview

Plus, there are a whopping 24 NFL teams within a game of a Wild Card spot in the loss column.

Unfortunately for the Rams, they also have more needs than they could possibly attack in the present and for the long-term benefit of the franchise.

Certainly, it would have been nice to add a player of Christian McCaffrey or Brian Burns' caliber. But now the window has come and gone, and I believe it gives the Rams the opportunity for a fresh start.

There's a sense of finality once that deadline has passed. For all intents and purposes, the roster you have is the one you'll need to finish with. No looking over your shoulder; no waiting for reinforcements.

Either this group is committed and capable enough, and will have the health and depth to accomplish its goals, or it will not.

They don't need to be a finished product at Raymond James Stadium this Sunday – only better than they were last week against San Francisco.