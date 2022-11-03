From the Podium: Sean McVay, Bobby Wagner and Matthew Stafford preview Week 9 at Bucs

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Bobby Wagner and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held press conferences with local media Wednesday, with McVay discussing his late grandfather John McVay's influence on his life, facing Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.
"Be the things you loved about people who are gone." – McVay
- Reflecting on his late grandfather, who passed away Monday at age 91, McVay said he drives to be what he said above.
- McVay said there's "no chance" he'd be in the position he's in if it wasn't for what his grandfather did for him.
"I think the biggest difference is there's been some key drops in key moments. I think the run game is a little bit – they've kind of moved away from the run game." – Wagner
- These are the key differences Wagner is seeing between Brady this season compared to the way Brady played last season.
- "I think all of that kind of plays a part in how he's playing, because I think you got to play complementary football, from a running standpoint standpoint," Wagner said.
"(Van Jefferson) did a really nice job of executing things that we asked him to execute." – Stafford
- While Jefferson didn't record any statistics in his season debut beyond his snap count, the impact of his return was still felt by the Rams offense.
- "He's moving great," Stafford said. "All the confidence in the world for him as he's coming back."