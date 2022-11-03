From the Podium: Sean McVay, Bobby Wagner and Matthew Stafford preview Week 9 at Bucs

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Bobby Wagner and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held press conferences with local media Wednesday, with McVay discussing his late grandfather John McVay's influence on his life, facing Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.

"Be the things you loved about people who are gone." – McVay