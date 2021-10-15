Injury Report 10/15: Rams carry no injury designations for Week 6 at Giants

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – None of the Rams players listed on the final injury report carry injury designations for Sunday's game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. (10 a.m. pacific time, FOX).

For the Giants, quarterback Daniel Jones and wide receiver Sterling Shephard do not carry injury designations for Sunday's game. The Giants announced via their Twitter account Sunday that Jones (concussion) had been cleared to play against the Rams.

However, running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and wide receiver Kenny Golloday (knee) have been ruled out for the contest. Linebacker Justin Hilliard (ankle) was placed on Injured Reserve Friday and is also out, while cornerback Rodarius Williams was placed on Injured Reserve Thursday in wake of suffering a season-ending torn ACL against the Cowboys last week.

Offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (hand), wide receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring), offensive lineman Andrew Thomas (foot), and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle) are considered questionable for New York.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.