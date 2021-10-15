Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Presented by

Injury Report 10/15: Rams carry no injury designations for Week 6 at Giants

Oct 15, 2021 at 01:46 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – None of the Rams players listed on the final injury report carry injury designations for Sunday's game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. (10 a.m. pacific time, FOX).

For the Giants, quarterback Daniel Jones and wide receiver Sterling Shephard do not carry injury designations for Sunday's game. The Giants announced via their Twitter account Sunday that Jones (concussion) had been cleared to play against the Rams.

However, running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and wide receiver Kenny Golloday (knee) have been ruled out for the contest. Linebacker Justin Hilliard (ankle) was placed on Injured Reserve Friday and is also out, while cornerback Rodarius Williams was placed on Injured Reserve Thursday in wake of suffering a season-ending torn ACL against the Cowboys last week.

Offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (hand), wide receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring), offensive lineman Andrew Thomas (foot), and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle) are considered questionable for New York.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Aaron Donald DL Knee DNP Limited Full -
Andrew Whitworth OL Rest DNP Full Full -
Terrell Lewis OLB Rest DNP Full Full -
Jake Funk RB Hamstring Limited Full Full -
Matt Gay K Ankle Limited Full Full -
DeSean Jackson WR Rest - - DNP -

NEW YORK GIANTS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Saquon Barkley RB Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out
Kenny Golladay WR Knee DNP DNP DNP Out
Daniel Jones QB Concussion DNP Limited Full -
Matt Skura C Knee DNP Limited Limited -
Andrew Thomas T Foot DNP Limited Limited Questionable
Rodarius Williams CB Knee DNP DNP DNP -
Ben Brederson G Hand Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Nate Ebner S Quadricep Limited Limited Limited -
Jabrill Peppers S Hamstring Limited Limited Limited -
Logan Ryan S Hip Limited Limited Limited -
Sterling Shephard WR Hamstring Limited Limited Limited -
Darius Slayton WR Hamstring Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Kadarius Toney WR Ankle Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Justin Hilliard LB Ankle - Limited DNP Out

Related Content

news

Week 6 Preview: Rams ready and focused for meadowlands matchup with Giants

After a big win in Seattle, J.B. Long looks ahead to an important road matchup against the New York Giants. Who will fill the void of not having Darious Williams in the lineup? How big of a role has the Rams offensive line played in the teams' success? All this, plus a whole lot more in this week's game preview.
news

For Rams secondary, group effort needed to make up for Darious Williams' absence

As the Rams secondary prepares to play without cornerback Darious Williams (ankle) for the next three weeks, it will take a group effort to replace his skillset. 
news

"It's hard to stop either one of us when we're fresh": Darrell Henderson Jr. and Sony Michel tandem impactful for Rams offense

Week 5 against the Seahawks marked the Rams' first full look at the backfield tandem of Darrell Henderson Jr. and Sony Michel. Here's what it means for their offense. 
news

From the Podium: Kevin O'Connell, Raheem Morris, Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey talk Rams offense, adjusting to Darious Williams' absence in secondary, Giants prep

Key quotes and notes from Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey's Thursday media sessions as they continue their preparation for Week 6 against the Giants. 
news

Sebastian Joseph-Day looking forward to playing in front of family, coaches, friends when Rams take on Giants

When the Rams take on the Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, Rams defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day will have plenty of supporters on hand. 
news

Where are They Now? Former Rams LB George Andrews

Former Rams linebacker George Andrews details how unfortunate injuries shortened his career, but also how they helped him find peace in his career after football.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Darrell Henderson Jr. preview Week 6 at Giants

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford and running back Darrell Henderson Jr.'s Wednesday press conferences as they continue their preparation for the Giants. 
news

McVay: Darious Williams likely to return from IR after three weeks

Following Rams cornerback Darious Williams' placement on IR, head coach Sean McVay said Wednesday he anticipates it being a short-term stint. 
news

DL Michael Hoecht explains his time as a calculus tutor at Brown University, how he made the Rams' roster & more on Rams Revealed

J.B. Long is joined by Los Angeles Rams DL Michael Hoecht to talk how he made the Rams' 2021 roster, being a calculus tutor at Brown University, his respect for DL Aaron Donald & more on Rams Revealed Ep. 71.
news

Notable Rams-Giants games through the years 

Ahead of their Week 6 matchup, theRams.com revisits some memorable Rams-Giants games in series history.  
news

First Look: Rams travel to Giants in Week 6 seeking third-straight road win

An early preview of Sunday's Week 6 game between the Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. 
Advertising