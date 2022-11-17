Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams, Health Net, & After School All-Stars, Los Angeles to host series of backpack distributions for elementary students throughout LA region

Nov 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM
The Los Angeles Rams are partnering with Health Net and After-School All-Stars, Los Angeles (ASAS-LA) to host a series of backpack distributions for elementary students from underserved communities throughout the Los Angeles region. The distribution will feature appearances from ASAS-LA representatives, Rams Legends, Rams Cheerleaders and mascot Rampage. Additionally, Health Net will provide free flu vaccinations.

Throughout the 2022 Season, the Rams and Health Net will provide more than 2,400 backpacks containing school supplies to six schools, including Extera Breed Elementary School, Extera Eastman Elementary School, Los Angeles Leadership Academy Elementary School, Rise Kohyang Elementary School, Soleil Academy Charter School and Synergy Charter Academy, as well as to youth served by the Community Coalition (CoCo) and Boys and Girls Club of Metro Los Angeles.

The goal of the program is to motivate youth to engage in their curriculum, encourage positive mental health awareness, highlight the safety of vaccines and provide youth with tools to lead healthy lifestyles. Last season, the Rams partnered with Health Net, Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) and Los Angeles Department of Public Health to host flag football clinics, vaccination clinics and grab-and-go food distributions for students from 30 middle schools throughout the greater Los Angeles region.

In 2021, the Rams and Health Net teamed up with Inglewood Unified School District (IUSD) to support the health and wellness of students through exercise and reading. To kick off the partnership, the Rams and Health Net launched a Virtual PLAY 60/Read 20 program during the COVID-19 pandemic to inspire students to be mentally and physically active while at home. Instructional exercise videos were distributed to 12 IUSD schools and more than 1,400 Inglewood Unified students received books and at-home exercise kits with pedometers, resistance bands, water bottles and more.

Founded in California more than 40 years ago, Health Net believes every person deserves a safety net for their health, regardless of age, income, employment status or current state of health. They have pioneered an innovative, multipronged approach to advance health equity. Their model is based on meaningful engagement with members, providers and community organizations. Together with their partners, Health Net develops programs that improve access to quality care and help to reduce disparities.

After-School All-Stars, Los Angeles (ASAS-LA) is a comprehensive after-school program serving kids with the greatest needs and fewest resources. Founded in 2002 by Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, After-School All-Stars, Los Angeles (ASAS-LA) is the premier K-12 program for schools throughout Los Angeles County and the Lucerne Valley. ASAS-LA partners with numerous national and local organizations to provide high-quality free programs to the students they serve.

