Rams surprise Inglewood Unified Students, Teachers, and Staff with t-shirts ahead of home opener

Throughout the week leading up to the team's Sunday Night Football match-up against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 12, the Rams surprised nearly 10,000 students, teachers, and staff at all 19 Inglewood Unified School District (IUSD) schools with new t-shirts.

"The students were so excited! One of them brought his football to be signed, one little girl brought her Rams jersey, another brought his football gloves… they are so adorable," said

Sandra Naranjo, Research and Evaluation Coordinator of Inglewood Unified School District. "It was great to see the little kids enjoy the shirts and be excited, and experience something, especially with them being at home for so long. To have the students experience something great was really special."

Rams Cheerleaders and team mascot Rampage visited four of the IUSD schools where they distributed t-shirts to students and faculty.

"It was such an honor to see their faces light up and give them that surprise," said Brendan, a Rams Cheerleader. "Gearing up for gameday this weekend, just to get them all excited and really engage with the community of Inglewood means the world.

Inglewood Unified also received four ticket raffle packages for teachers and staff that included two tickets to the home opener, a parking pass, food and beverage credit, and gift cards for www.ramsfanshop.com/.

"We really appreciate the support that the Rams give overall to our district," said Naranjo. "We've become great partners through time with the support of the Rams and IUSD really wanting to work together in making sure our community is taken care of and our students are taken care of. This is just the cherry on top of the sundae that all our students and staff got to get something nice from the Rams. We definitely appreciate that and we are thankful for it."

Since 2016, the Rams has provided more than 1,825 hours of community service to the Inglewood community and engaged all IUSD schools and students through the team's community programs.