Rams House Premiere preview: What to know before you go

Rams Season Ticket Members will be able to sit in their seats for the first time this Saturday, April 17 in what will be the first ticketed event at SoFi Stadium.

Across six time slots on Saturday, Rams Season Ticket Members will have the chance to watch the amazing videoboard from their seats, walk the concourses, shop at the team store and receive gifts on the way out.

Note for those who are not Season Ticket Members yet: If you buy season tickets by Friday (April 16), you can still come! More information on season tickets can be found here.

Before you leave

COVID-19: Guests must follow all COVID-19 precautions listed below, including staying home if you are feeling sick, wearing a mask and maintaining physical distance from others. All guests must answer a verbal health questionnaire prior to security screening.

Make sure your mobile ticket is downloaded to your device: This event will be requiring mobile tickets, which are loaded into accounts 72 hours before the event. Mobile tickets can be downloaded through the Rams app or www.therams.com/am. For additional assistance with mobile tickets, check out our mobile ticket how-to guide.

When you get there

Arrival: Your mobile ticket has your entry time, parking lot and required stadium entry. Members are asked to arrive at their reserved time and follow ticket details to ensure a safe experience. Members are also asked to not arrive any earlier than 15-20 minutes before their reserved time and follow ticket details to ensure a safe experience.

Clear Bags: Clear bags will be required. Bags not compliant with NFL guidelines will not be permitted. For more on those guidelines, click here.

Once inside the stadium: Members will be able to enjoy the stadium for up to an hour. During that, time you will be able to sit in your seats and experience the excitement of the videoboard, but access will be limited to a specific quadrant of the stadium and club space (if applicable) due to COVID-19 precautions.

Food & Beverage: Due to COVID-19 restrictions, concession stands and water fountains will be CLOSED. You may not enter the stadium with food & beverages, except for two factory-sealed water bottles of 16.9oz or less. Water bottle refill stations will be available.

Merchandise: Our team store, The Equipment Room at SoFi Stadium, will be open during the event and is located on the south end of the stadium. Guests are encouraged to shop after their reservation time or preorder online here prior to 12:00 PM PT on Friday, April 16th.

For additional information about the RamsHouse premiere, check out this FAQ.

More on the stadium's unique features

Wanting to learn more about the stadium's unique features as you get to experience them Saturday? Here are some of the articles covering them:

And be sure to check out the Whose House? Stadium Updates podcast episodes hosted by Voice of the Rams J.B. Long as the stadium was being constructed, which include interviews with Architect Mark Williams and SoFi Stadium & Hollywood Park Chief Technology Officer Skarpi Hedinsson.

