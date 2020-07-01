Presented by

Wednesday, Jul 01, 2020 09:04 AM

Video board inside SoFi Stadium officially complete

Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The video board inside SoFi Stadium is officially complete and in place, suspended from the iconic ETFE canopy roof that sits above the stadium.

The 120-yard-long display houses the first ever 4k HDR video system in a stadium, along with the largest LED content playback system ever deployed. SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park Chief Technology Officer Skarpi Hedinsson said earlier this year that 80 to 85 professionals are working on creating content for it.

The video board's screens collectively have 80 million pixels, and behind them sits more than 260 speakers which handle all of the audio for the entire stadium. Additionally, the structure will house 56 5G antennas.

Experience this groundbreaking amenity in fan experience by there for the first season at SoFi Stadium. Visit www.therams.com/tickets to learn more about seating options.

