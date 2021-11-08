Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

McVay: Jacob Harris out for remainder for season after tearing ACL and MCL against Titans

Nov 08, 2021 at 03:01 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Monday said rookie wide receiver Jacob Harris will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL and MCL against the Titans.

Harris sustained the injury with just under 10 minutes remaining in the first half while covering a punt return.

"Kind of unfortunate on that freak accident," McVay said during a video conference Monday afternoon. "So, bummer for Jacob."

Harris will "go through some pre-hab," then the Rams will eventually schedule his surgery, according to McVay.

Harris' injury leaves the Rams with Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek and J.J. Koski as the current wide receivers on the active roster, but McVay said he feels good about the depth there.

"It's a bummer," McVay said. "I hate that for Jacob, and you were hoping to kind of get him a little bit more involved. What that means as far as maybe we start mixing in some different personnel groupings, and Kendall Blanton played some snaps as of late, maybe you get into some different stuff like that, those are all things that we'll explore. But I do feel good about those top five."

Updates on Matthew Stafford and Von Miller

McVay also said quarterback Matthew Stafford "is good" after he sustained a "mild kind of ankle sprain" against the Titans. They will take things a day at a time with Stafford, but McVay doesn't expect it to affect his status for this week.

"He came back in and competed well," McVay said. "He was sore today, but expect him to be able to take it a day at a time. But I think he'll be good to go."

Meanwhile, the Rams will continue to take the same day-at-a-time approach with outside linebacker Von Miller this week. His status for Monday Night Football against the 49ers is still to be determined.

"He's doing a great job of attacking his rehab and his treatment with (Vice President, Sports Medicine and Performance) Reggie (Scott) and his group," McVay said. "I know he's really tough, and I know he wants to get out on the field. I think it is partly my responsibility and our job to make sure that when we decide on that, it's when he's feeling good and he's feeling like the Von Miller that we've all grown accustomed to seeing, play with the speed and the explosion and the twitch that makes him such a special and unique player. So if he's able to go this week, that's definitely a positive for us. I think we'll be careful, but I also think he's earned the right to be able to communicate that to us, but you're not naive to the fact that the bye (week) is after that as well, and so we want to make sure we don't put him at harm's risk for setting himself back. Those are questions that I kind of ask Reggie and his group, and defer to them on helping give me that clarity, and then we'll ultimately make a decision collectively with Von and myself."

Related Content

news

Sean McVay: "I trust the character of this locker room to be able to respond the right way"

The Los Angeles Rams aim to move past their second loss of season the same way they did their first. 
news

Rams se autodestruyen con balones entregados y penalizaciones al caer ante unos Titans oportunistas

Tennessee anota 14 puntos en un lapso de 11 segundos en el segundo periodo tras pases interceptados a Stafford y Los Ángeles ve quebrada su racha ganadora.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald, Andrew Whitworth, Matthew Stafford and Jordan Fuller react to Week 9 loss to Titans

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth and quarterback Matthew Stafford and safety Jordan Fuller's postgame press conferences following their 28-16 loss to the Titans on Sunday Night Football. 
news

Game Recap: Rams fall to Titans 28-16 on Sunday Night Football

Rams saw their four-game win streak snapped with a 28-16 loss to the Titans in Week 9. 
news

Cooper Kupp surpasses 1,000 receiving yards in nine games, becomes franchise leader in receptions through first nine games in single season

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has hit the 1,000 receiving yard mark in in just nine games, putting him in rare company. 
news

Von Miller, Tremayne Anchrum Jr., Chris Garrett among inactives for Rams-Titans

A look at who's active and who's inactive for Sunday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans. 
news

Injury Report 11/5: Sebastian Joseph-Day out; Robert Woods, Jalen Ramsey and Ernest Jones questionable but expected to play; Von Miller gametime decision vs. Titans

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday night's Week 9 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans. 
news

Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-Titans in Week 9

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media on Sunday night's Week 9 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans. 
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Titans

Here are three keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 9 game against the Tennessee Titans, powered by The Wallace Firm. 
news

An oral history of Isaac Bruce's junior college days in Los Angeles and how they shaped him

Former Rams wide receiver Isaac Bruce's path to a gold jacket and his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, included a stop in Inglewood, where he spent a formidable two years at the junior college level. 
news

Examen físico en SoFi Stadium: Rams reciben a Titans al llegar al punto medio de su temporada

Una semana especial en Los Ángeles por la llegada de Von Miller culmina en Sunday Night Football con un duelo de equipos en la cima de sus conferencias.
Advertising