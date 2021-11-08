McVay: Jacob Harris out for remainder for season after tearing ACL and MCL against Titans

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Monday said rookie wide receiver Jacob Harris will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL and MCL against the Titans.

Harris sustained the injury with just under 10 minutes remaining in the first half while covering a punt return.

"Kind of unfortunate on that freak accident," McVay said during a video conference Monday afternoon. "So, bummer for Jacob."

Harris will "go through some pre-hab," then the Rams will eventually schedule his surgery, according to McVay.

Harris' injury leaves the Rams with Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek and J.J. Koski as the current wide receivers on the active roster, but McVay said he feels good about the depth there.

"It's a bummer," McVay said. "I hate that for Jacob, and you were hoping to kind of get him a little bit more involved. What that means as far as maybe we start mixing in some different personnel groupings, and Kendall Blanton played some snaps as of late, maybe you get into some different stuff like that, those are all things that we'll explore. But I do feel good about those top five."

Updates on Matthew Stafford and Von Miller

McVay also said quarterback Matthew Stafford "is good" after he sustained a "mild kind of ankle sprain" against the Titans. They will take things a day at a time with Stafford, but McVay doesn't expect it to affect his status for this week.

"He came back in and competed well," McVay said. "He was sore today, but expect him to be able to take it a day at a time. But I think he'll be good to go."

Meanwhile, the Rams will continue to take the same day-at-a-time approach with outside linebacker Von Miller this week. His status for Monday Night Football against the 49ers is still to be determined.