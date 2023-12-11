Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

McVay: Hunter Long suffered season-ending MCL injury vs. Ravens, plus updates on Rob Havenstein, Tutu Atwell, Alex Ward, Ben Skowronek and Quentin Lake

Dec 11, 2023 at 03:53 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Monday said tight end Hunter Long suffered an MCL injury against the Ravens that will require season-ending surgery.

"It's a bummer for him. He was doing a really good job," McVay said during a video conference with reporters. "He's fought through a lot of adversity this year, and I thought he played really well in the early parts of that game. And so you hate that for him. But looking forward to him rehabbing and doing a good job with us moving forward."

Meanwhile, offensive lineman Rob Havenstein has a groin strain and is day-to-day.

"We'll see what that looks like," McVay said. "He wanted to come back yesterday, but with the elements and the weather and different things like that. (Offensive lineman) Joe (Noteboom) did a nice job stepping up in his absence, but it's always great to be able to have your captain up front in there."

Wide receiver Tutu Atwell is in the concussion protocol, per McVay.

"Came in today, was feeling a little bit better, but we'll go through the necessary steps with that," McVay said. "Day at a time and (we'll) see how that affects his status for the week."

McVay also said long snapper Alex Ward sustained a stinger on Sunday and the Rams are awaiting additional information on that. Ward is going to see a specialist about the injury today.

Additionally, wide receiver Ben Skowronek came in today with "an ankle and some back issues" that would potentially prevent him from practicing on Wednesday.

The decision on whether defensive back Quentin Lake was going to play on Sunday against the Ravens was "very close," McVay said, but he expects Lake to return this week.

"He's done a phenomenal job working his rehab," McVay said. "It'll be a boost to get him back in the mix in what he adds to our secondary."

