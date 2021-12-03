Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Injury Report 12/3: Ben Skowronek good to go; Odell Beckham Jr., Darrell Henderson Jr., Rob Havenstein and David Long Jr. questionable for Week 13 vs. Jaguars

Dec 03, 2021 at 02:18 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (hip) and running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (thigh) are both questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars (1:05 p.m. pacific time, FOX).

McVay said prior to Friday's practice he would be "surprised" if Beckham didn't play Sunday, but that they would see how he was feeling Friday.

"He's making good progress," McVay said.

If Henderson can't go, running back Sony Michel would be the next man up. Michel would not returns kickoffs if put into the role of the No. 1 running back, according to McVay.

"I think he's a complete back, he can do a lot of different things for you," McVay said of Michel. "But the physicality, the toughness, the ability to level runs off, and the ability to compete in protection are some of the things that really stand out about his game."

Additionally, cornerback ﻿David Long Jr.﻿ (illness, non-COVID) is questionable after not practicing all week. Offensive lineman ﻿Rob Havenstein﻿ was added to the injury report Friday with a foot injury and is also listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Ben Skowronek does not carry an injury designation. McVay said Skowonrek is good to go after missing last week's game against the Packers with back spasms.

For the Jaguars, starting running back James Robinson (heel/knee) is listed as questionable, while starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin (concussion) has been ruled out.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams. Note: The Rams held a walkthrough Wednesday; statuses for that day are an estimation based on a full practice.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Odell Beckham Jr. WR Hip Limited DNP Limited Questionable
Ben Skowronek WR Back Limited Full Full -
Darrell Henderson Jr. RB Thigh DNP DNP Limited Questionable
David Long Jr. CB Illness DNP DNP DNP Questionable
Buddy Howell RB Thigh - Limited DNP Out
Rob Havenstein OL Foot - - DNP Questionable

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Logan Cooke P Knee Full Full Full -
James Robinson RB Heel/Knee Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Tyson Campbell CB Shoulder Limited Limited Full -
Dakota Allen LB Shoulder Limited Limited Full -
Shaquill Griffin CB Concussion DNP DNP Limited Out
Myles Jack LB Knee DNP DNP Full -
DaVon Hamilton DT Knee DNP DNP Limited -
Damien Wilson LB Ankle DNP Limited Full -
Malcom Brown DT Toe DNP DNP Limited -

Advertising