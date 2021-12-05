Rob Havenstein, Darrell Henderson Jr. and Odell Beckham Jr. active, David Long Jr. inactive for Rams-Jaguars

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams offensive lineman Rob Havenstein, running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. are active for today's game against the Jaguars (1:05 p.m. pacific time, FOX) after initially entering the contest as questionable.
However, cornerback David Long Jr. (illness, non-COVID) is inactive after entering the game as questionable.
Wide receiver Brandon Powell and running back Mekhi Sargent are both active for Los Angeles after being elevated from the practice squad on Saturday.
Under a rule created in 2020, teams are allowed to elevate up to two players from their practice squad to their game-day roster the day before the game per week. After the game, the players can return to the practice squad without being exposed to waivers. Each player on the practice squad can be elevated a maximum of two times; if a team wants to add him to the active roster after that, it must sign him to the active roster. This is the first elevation for both Powell and Sargent.
For the Jaguars, starting running back James Robinson is active after entering the game as questionable.
Below are the inactives for both teams:
LOS ANGELES RAMS
QB Bryce Perkins
OLB Chris Garrett
OL Alaric Jackson
OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
CB David Long Jr.
S JuJu Hughes
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
DT DaVon Hamilton
CB Shaquill Griffin
TE Jacob Hollister
DE/LB Jordan Smith
OL KC McDermott