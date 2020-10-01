Rams, LA Regional Food Bank provide meals to 2,300 families in need at SoFi Stadium

While the parking lots outside of SoFi Stadium are yet to be filled with cars and tailgates for Rams football, the team still used their new home at SoFi Stadium to serve Angelenos who are battling food insecurity.

On September 9, the Rams teamed up with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to host a mobile food distribution at the team's new home in Inglewood. The distribution served approximately 2,300 families and more than 9,000 individuals with meal kits that included 70 pounds of food, which is enough to provide a week of meals for a family of four.

Rams Cheerleaders, Rampage and front office staff volunteered to help load meal kits in a socially distanced and safe manner.

"Since returning home to Los Angeles in 2016, the Rams have been partnering with the Food Bank to help provide access to food for Angelenos in need," said Molly Higgins, Vice President of Community Affairs and Engagement, Los Angeles Rams. "To us, food insecurity is social injustice. That's why we've decided to fund distributions like this outside of SoFi Stadium to feed thousands of families that have been negatively impacted by the pandemic."

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 began, the Food Bank has hosted more than 120 emergency drive-thru food distributions, each one serving between 1,000 and 7,560 families. The Food Bank's distribution numbers have increased by roughly 125% since the start of the pandemic.

"Thank you to the Los Angeles Rams and SoFi Stadium for making today's distribution possible," said Michael Flood, President and CEO of the LA Regional Food Bank. "People are hurting out there, and it takes all of us coming together as a community to help one another."