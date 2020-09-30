Rams launch official auction site with proceeds to support community outreach programs

The Los Angeles Rams have launched Rams Auctions, an official auction site where fans can bid on Rams memorabilia, game-worn gear, autographed items and more. All proceeds from the auction sales and donations will benefit the Los Angeles Rams Foundation in support of the team's community outreach programs. Fans can submit bids for auction items as well as receive notifications and confirmations via text using their mobile device. Fans may visit www.therams.com/auctions to bid on unique items in support of the community.

To kick off bidding at Rams Auctions, fans have a chance to bid on a replica of the Knot Standard suit designed by rookie Running Back CAM AKERS that he wore to his NFL debut at SoFi Stadium before the Rams beat the Cowboys in primetime, as well as a personal fitting experience. Throughout the 2020 NFL season, several Rams players will design their own custom Knot Standard suits to wear for their arrivals to SoFi Stadium on gamedays and each replica suit will be available at Rams Auctions. Working with St Joseph Center, net proceeds from the replica suit auction sales will be used to create suits for individuals who are re-entering the workforce.

Fans can also purchase merchandise from Quarterback JARED GOFF's apparel company JG16 at the site. Proceeds from JG16 merchandise sales will be matched by Goff and directly benefit Inglewood Unified School District.