Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams, linebacker Bobby Wagner mutually agree to part ways

Mar 01, 2023 at 01:04 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams and linebacker Bobby Wagner have mutually agreed to part ways, the team announced Wednesday.

The transaction will become official after the start of the new league year on March 15 at 4 p.m. ET.

"Bobby is an outstanding competitor and a leader that elevates everyone around him," Rams head coach Sean McVay said in a statement. "His perspective, steadiness, and consistency set an example for our players, coaches and staff. We are grateful for Bobby and his contributions to our organization during his time with the Rams."

In both tangible and intangible ways, Wagner made a big impact in his lone season with the Rams.

Voted a team captain by his Los Angeles teammates, he was one of six players to start every game of the 2022 season and paced L.A.'s defense with a team-high 140 total tackles. Wagner also added a career-high six sacks, plus two interceptions and five passes defensed on his way to Second-Team All-Pro recognition from The Associated Press – his ninth-consecutive season earning All-Pro honors. He also blocked a field goal on special teams.

In addition to those accolades, Wagner was named the Rams' most valuable player and received the Daniel F. Reeves Memorial Award at the end of the season, and also reached ninth all-time in regular season tackles (1,523).

Related Content

news

Where Are They Now? Former Pro Bowler & Rams wide receiver Henry Ellard

Former Rams Pro Bowl wide receiver Henry Ellard looks back at an NFL career that spanned 16 seasons and recalls how a temporary coaching stint developed into a fulfilling second career.

news

Rams 2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Latest projections ahead of NFL Scouting Combine

Here's what experts are predicting for the Rams' 2023 NFL Draft picks as the combine gets underway this week.

news

Panthers hire Thomas Brown as offensive coordinator

Thomas Brown, who served as assistant head coach in 2021 and 2022 and also coached running backs and tight ends in his three seasons on the Rams coaching staff, was hired as the Panthers' next offensive coordinator.

news

Five things to know about new Rams special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn

The Rams on Tuesday named Chase Blackburn their next special teams coordinator. Here are five things you should know about him.

news

Rams hire Chase Blackburn as special teams coordinator

The Los Angeles Rams have found their next special teams coordinator.

news

Where Are They Now? Former Rams linebacker Cam Lynch

While playing in the NFL, former Rams linebacker Cam Lynch always had an eye on life after football, and since stepping away from the game, he has become a true example of what success looks like off the field.

news

Rams 2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Projections for Rounds 2 and 3; examining edge, offensive line and secondary options

Rounding up the latest expert projections for who the Los Angeles Rams will select in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Top Rams News: Offseason needs, early 2023 projections and more

A look around the internet for the top offseason Rams headlines for Saturday, February 18.

news

Mike LaFleur getting to work quickly with Rams

New Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur has jumped right into his responsibilities.

news

Where Are They Now? Former Rams defensive back Pat Thomas

In his 7 seasons in Horns, Pat Thomas not only paved the way for many legendary defensive backs to follow, but also credits his time with the Rams as the reason he enjoyed such a successful career in coaching.

news

Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur on the direction of the offense & supporting Sean McVay | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 99

New Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur joins J.B. Long to talk a bit about his journey leading up to the Rams & how he envisions running the offense alongside head coach Sean McVay.

Advertising