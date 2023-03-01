Rams, linebacker Bobby Wagner mutually agree to part ways

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams and linebacker Bobby Wagner have mutually agreed to part ways, the team announced Wednesday.

The transaction will become official after the start of the new league year on March 15 at 4 p.m. ET.

"Bobby is an outstanding competitor and a leader that elevates everyone around him," Rams head coach Sean McVay said in a statement. "His perspective, steadiness, and consistency set an example for our players, coaches and staff. We are grateful for Bobby and his contributions to our organization during his time with the Rams."

In both tangible and intangible ways, Wagner made a big impact in his lone season with the Rams.

Voted a team captain by his Los Angeles teammates, he was one of six players to start every game of the 2022 season and paced L.A.'s defense with a team-high 140 total tackles. Wagner also added a career-high six sacks, plus two interceptions and five passes defensed on his way to Second-Team All-Pro recognition from The Associated Press – his ninth-consecutive season earning All-Pro honors. He also blocked a field goal on special teams.