Jordan Fuller and Troy Reeder among Rams' inactives for Wild Card Round playoff game at Lions

Jan 14, 2024 at 03:53 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

DETROIT – Rams defensive back Jordan Fuller (ankle) and linebacker Troy Reeder (knee) are officially inactive for tonight's Wild Card Round playoff game against the Lions at Ford Field (5 p.m. PT; NBC, Peacock and Universo). 

Also inactive for Los Angeles are wide receiver Tyler Johnson, running back Zach Evans, outside linebacker Ochaun Mathis and offensive lineman Warren McClendon Jr..

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

DB Jordan Fuller

WR Tyler Johnson

RB Zach Evans

OLB Ochaun Mathis

LB Troy Reeder

OL Warren McClendon Jr.

DETROIT LIONS

WR Kalif Raymond

S Tracy Walker

OLB Julian Okwara

OLB Charles Harris

CB Steven Gilmore

DT Brodric Martin

QB Hendon Hooker

