Jordan Fuller and Troy Reeder among Rams' inactives for Wild Card Round playoff game at Lions

DETROIT – Rams defensive back Jordan Fuller (ankle) and linebacker Troy Reeder (knee) are officially inactive for tonight's Wild Card Round playoff game against the Lions at Ford Field (5 p.m. PT; NBC, Peacock and Universo).
Also inactive for Los Angeles are wide receiver Tyler Johnson, running back Zach Evans, outside linebacker Ochaun Mathis and offensive lineman Warren McClendon Jr..
Below are the inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
DB Jordan Fuller
WR Tyler Johnson
RB Zach Evans
OLB Ochaun Mathis
LB Troy Reeder
OL Warren McClendon Jr.
DETROIT LIONS
WR Kalif Raymond
S Tracy Walker
OLB Julian Okwara
OLB Charles Harris
CB Steven Gilmore
DT Brodric Martin
QB Hendon Hooker
Take a look through photos of the 2023 Los Angeles Rams 53-man roster.