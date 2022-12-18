Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams Locals Guide to Los Angeles, presented by Hilton: Season Ticket Member David Silverman shares his appreciation for Woodland Hills and the Rams' return to L.A.

In the final installment of a four-part guide giving the inside scoop on what to do in different LA neighborhoods, Rams Season Ticket Member David Silverman discusses his longtime appreciation for the team and what to do when you stay in Woodland Hills for game day.

David Silverman has been a Rams' Season Ticket Member since the Rams returned to Los Angeles in 2016, but his fandom goes far beyond that.

His grandfather, who is from Cleveland, was a fan of the team when it was based there. David's father then became a fan of the Rams when they moved from Cleveland to LA in 1946, and he eventually became a fan himself watching quarterback Roman Gabriel and the Fearsome Foursome growing up.

Today, David gets to share that passion with his father and his son.

"The Rams moving back to Los Angeles means so much to me," Silverman said. "They came back home to the City of Angels where they belong. I am most excited that I can go to Rams games with my son, who is also a big fan. There is nothing like three generations of Rams fans sitting together at SoFi Stadium."

Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams

When Silverman isn't following his game day tradition of being the first to arrive in the parking lot when the team opens at SoFi Stadium, he enjoys exploring the many attractions of his hometown Woodland Hills.

"Woodland Hills has many parks, great shopping and wonderful restaurants," Silverman says. "JOEY Woodland Hills is a favorite spot, especially for happy hour. There is nothing better than grabbing an ice coffee at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf on Ventura Boulevard while taking a nice long walk. Rams fans are in for a wonderful treat when the new practice facility is built in Woodland Hills."

Here's more about some of those spots, plus a few other recommendations from Silverman:

  • Warner Center Park: Featuring plenty of green space and a pavilion that hosts concerts in the summer and a playground, the park is located just a few minutes north of the 101 freeway exit for Topanga Canyon Boulevard.
  • Westfield Topanga and The Village: This mall has a variety of offerings, from luxury and premium retailers to a movie theater. Spread across the mall's 2.1 million square feet, there are fast casual and sit-down restaurants to nourish you while you shop til you drop.
  • JOEY Woodland Hills: A contemporary restaurant with a wide-open kitchen serving up an assortment of appetizers, sushi, salad, sandwiches, burgers, mains and steaks.
  • The Local Peasant: American restaurant serving chef-driven comfort food and a wide-ranging beer selection. Make sure to order the lemon ricotta pancakes on their brunch menu!
  • Leo & Lily: Looking for a place to eat that was "hearty, filling, healthy and affordable," Leo and Lily decided to create that spot themselves. The result? This casual Mediterranean restaurant on Ventura Boulevard with outdoor seating and a menu that fuses European and Mediterranean flavors, with everything made in-house.
  • Blu Jam Cafe: Serving breakfast all day and lunch, Blu Jam Cafe makes staples like omelets and breakfast burritos, as well as unique dishes like breakfast pasta, brunch carbonara and French toast churros!
  • Dan's Super Subs: Serving the Woodland Hills community for more than 40 years, this spot serves up award-winning specialty subs like the LA Street Pastrami and LA Street Chicken. "These are the best pastrami subs in LA," Silverman says.

And when visitors come to town, Silverman chooses the Home2 Suites by Hilton Woodland Hills Los Angeles. One of the newest hotels in the area, guests can always enjoy a daily free hot breakfast at this all-suite hotel which is ideally located between Malibu and Los Angeles. Guests can also dine at Toasted Barrel, the hotel restaurant and bar which specializes in grilled cheese sandwiches ranging from brisket grilled cheese to kimchi grilled cheese, to a version layered with smoked bacon, gouda and maple syrup. With more than 60 bourbons to choose from, the bar's signature drink, the Smoky Deal, is crafted with bacon-infused bourbon, maple syrup and bitters.

This hotel is perfect for pre-gaming before a Rams game or for a place to relax with pet-friendly rooms, an indoor pool and a convenient location near Universal Studios Hollywood, or the Westfield Topanga mall.

"I was absolutely blown away by the incredible service and amenities that the Home2 Suites by Hilton Woodland Hills provided," Silverman said. "The staff was extremely friendly and it is going to be a great hotel when visitors come to see the new Rams practice facility in Woodland Hills in the future."

Coming to town for the game? Score big and find your perfect stay at one of more than 100+ Hilton properties in the Los Angeles area. Explore now.

