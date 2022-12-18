Rams Locals Guide to Los Angeles, presented by Hilton: Season Ticket Member David Silverman shares his appreciation for Woodland Hills and the Rams' return to L.A.
In the final installment of a four-part guide giving the inside scoop on what to do in different LA neighborhoods, Rams Season Ticket Member David Silverman discusses his longtime appreciation for the team and what to do when you stay in Woodland Hills for game day.
David Silverman has been a Rams' Season Ticket Member since the Rams returned to Los Angeles in 2016, but his fandom goes far beyond that.
His grandfather, who is from Cleveland, was a fan of the team when it was based there. David's father then became a fan of the Rams when they moved from Cleveland to LA in 1946, and he eventually became a fan himself watching quarterback Roman Gabriel and the Fearsome Foursome growing up.