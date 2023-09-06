Rams & LMU kick off 2023-24 Academic Year & NFL Season with Multi-Year Partnership

"We are thrilled to welcome LMU to the Rams family and are proud to bring football back to campus," said Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff. "With our stadium a few miles from campus, our deep roots in Los Angeles, and our shared commitment to our city, this is a perfect partnership. We are looking forward to building together impactful programs that will benefit both members of the LMU community as well as our players, coaches and staff."

As part of the partnership, LMU and the Rams will debut co-branded campaigns in the L.A. region as well as an LMU visibility at SoFi stadium and across Rams social and digital channels.

The Rams and LMU kicked off the partnership on LMU's campus as part of their weekly Wellness Wednesday series. Snyder and Demoff were joined by Rams Chief Commercial Officer Jennifer Prince and several Rams staff who are LMU alumni. Students had the opportunity to take photos with Rams mascot Rampage, LMU mascot Iggy the Lion, and the Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders, as well as with the Rams championship trophies from both the 1999 and 2021 seasons.