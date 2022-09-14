Rams & NFL partner with Think Watts Foundation to host Community Kickoff Celebration in Watts neighborhood

Think Watts is responsible for a wide array of programming such as free financial literacy courses, a weekly meal program that feeds hundreds of Watts residents, and entrepreneurship training. Think Watts is embarking on a new development, the Think Watts HQ headquarters, which will be a hub where residents can receive access to resources and tools such as entrepreneurship assistance, sewing and printing machines to manufacture clothing, a music studio, office space and desks, a coding classroom, and an outdoor soccer/basketball court.

For the third consecutive year, a Watts native, rapper and producer, Stix, teamed up with the Rams to address social injustices. In 2020, Stix produced an original song titled "It Takes All Of Us," which was one of the phrases highlighted by the NFL for its continued commitment to social justice. Rams team captains selected the phrase to be on the helmet sticker for the 2020 season. The music video, filmed in Inglewood, Watts, and South Los Angeles, debuted during the Rams virtual Kickoff for Charity event. All proceeds that were generated from the event supported the team's efforts to help bridge the digital divide disproportionately impacting under-resourced students in Los Angeles. Additionally, the Rams and Stix produced a PSA featuring players reading an original spoken-word piece written by Stix. The PSA debuted before the opening game at SoFi Stadium against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Last season, the Rams partnered with Stix, Sisters of Watts, Eastside Riders, and the Watts Rams to host a holiday distribution event for families in need.