Rams offseason roster overview heading into draft month

With the first few waves of free agency subsided and the calendar turning to April, now is a good time to examine where the Rams' roster stands heading into the 2021 NFL Draft (April 29-May 1 in Cleveland, Ohio).
Here's an overview of each position following the Rams' transactions since the start of the new league year.
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACKS (4)
- Matthew Stafford: Acquired in trade with Lions. Threw for 4,084 yards with 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season.
- John Wolford: Backup until he started in 2020 regular season finale, completed 22 of 38 passes for 231 yards with an interception, adding six carries for 56 yards in a playoff-clinching win.
- Bryce Perkins: Practice squad member in 2020. Signed reserve/future deal in January.
- Devlin Hodges: Joined the Rams on a reserve/future deal earlier this offseason after spending last two years with the Steelers.
RUNNING BACKS (4)
- Cam Akers: Rams' leading rusher as a rookie with 625 yards, also ran for two touchdowns.
- Darrell Henderson Jr.: Rams' second-leading rusher in his second season with 624 yards, also tied with Malcolm Brown for most rushing touchdowns with five.
- Xavier Jones: Made the initial 53-man roster as a rookie undrafted free agent signee out of SMU and mainly contributed on special teams.
- Raymond Calais: Kick return specialist signed off the Buccaneers' practice squad during the 2020 preseason because of his speed.
WIDE RECEIVERS (8)
- Robert Woods: His 90 receptions and 936 receiving yards ranked second among all Rams receivers last year, but he did lead in receiving touchdowns with six.
- Cooper Kupp: His 92 receptions and 974 receiving yards both led all Rams receivers. Also had three receiving touchdowns.
- Van Jefferson: Posted 19 receptions for 220 yards and one touchdown in his rookie season.
- DeSean Jackson: Tallied 14 receptions for 236 yards and one touchdown with the Eagles last season but was limited to five games due to hamstring and ankle injuries
- Nsimba Webster: Averaged 21.7 yards per return on kickoffs and 7.4 yards per return on punt as the Rams' primary returner in both phases.
- Trishton Jackson: Another undrafted free agent signee who made the 53-man roster, but was inactive for each regular season game.
- J.J. Koski: Practice squad member in 2020 who signed a reserve/future deal in January.
TIGHT ENDS (4)
- Tyler Higbee: 44 receptions for 521 yards and five touchdowns in 2020.
- Johnny Mundt: Primarily a special teams contributor while playing in all 16 games last year, but stepped up in Higbee's absence with a big game against the Bears on Monday Night Football. Agreed to terms with team on a one-year deal on March 18.
- Brycen Hopkins: Primarily a special teams contributor in the five games he was active for during his rookie season.
- Kendall Blanton: Practice squad member in 2020 who signed a reserve/future deal in January.
OFFENSIVE LINE (11)
- Andrew Whitworth: Started the first nine regular season games at left tackle before a knee injury sidelined him for the remaining seven, but was back to full strength by the start of the playoffs.
- Joe Noteboom: Began the season as the Rams' starting left guard for the first two games before a calf injury forced him to miss the next six. He got healthy in time to take over for Whitworth as the starting left tackle for the remainder of the regular season until Whitworth recovered.
- David Edwards: Replaced Noteboom as the starting left guard following Noteboom's calf injury and kept the starting job even when Noteboom returned to full strength.
- Austin Corbett: Started all 16 regular season games at right guard.
- Rob Havenstein: Started all 16 games at right tackle.
- Bobby Evans: Appeared in five games but was primarily in a reserve role.
- Tremayne Anchrum Jr.: Active for 13 games, primarily contributing on special teams.
- Brian Allen: Was inactive for 14 of 16 regular season games as he worked his way through a knee issue.
- Jamil Demby: Other than being elevated as a COVID-19 replacement (but not being activated) in Week 16, was a practice squad member in 2020 who signed a reserve/future deal in January.
- Chandler Brewer: Opted out of the 2020 season due to being in the high risk category for COVID-19 with his history of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
- Coleman Shelton: Appeared in 15 games in 2020, then was retained as an exclusive rights free agent in mid-March.
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE LINE (8)
- Aaron Donald: 13.5 sacks, 19.5 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass breakup in 16 games en route to his record-tying third AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award.
- Greg Gaines: Played in all 16 games last season, tallying 18 total tackles (two for loss), two sacks and one fumble recovery.
- Sebastian Joseph-Day: Started in all 16 games, making 55 total tackles and four QB hits.
- A'Shawn Robinson: Spent the first half of the season on the reserve/non-football injury list, then produced 12 total tackles, one pass breakup and also blocked a field goal on special teams over the final eight regular season games.
- Eric Banks: Practice squad member in 2020 who signed a reserve/future deal in January.
- Marquise Copeland: Made one tackle in the Rams' season-opening win over the Cowboys, then spent the rest of the season on the practice squad. Signed a reserve/future deal in January.
- Michael Hoecht: Practice squad member as an undrafted free agent signee out of Brown. Signed a reserve/future deal in January.
- Jonah Williams: Practice squad member as an undrafted free agent signee out of Weber State. Signed a reserve/future deal in January.
LINEBACKERS (11)
- Leonard Floyd: Re-signed to a four-year deal in mid-March after producing a career-high 10.5 sacks and 55 total tackles, plus one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
- Micah Kiser: 77 total tackles (tied for third-most on the defense), three pass breakups and one forced fumble despite being limited to nine regular season games due to a knee injury.
- Troy Reeder: 81 total tackles (second-most on the defense), three sacks and two pass breakups while starting in seven of 16 games.
- Kenny Young: 52 total tackles, one sack, two pass breakups and returned an interception 79 yards for a touchdown while starting in six of 16 games.
- Justin Hollins: 28 total tackles, three sacks, one pass breakup and one forced fumble while playing in all 16 games.
- Terrell Lewis: Five tackles (two for loss) and two sacks in the eight games he was active and healthy.
- Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: 12 total tackles, one sack and one pass breakup in 10 games.
- Justin Lawler: Spent 2020 season on injured reserve after sustaining a preseason foot injury.
- Derrick Moncrief: Spent majority of season on team's practice squad, then signed a reserve/future deal in January.
- Christian Rozeboom: Practice squad member as an undrafted free agent signee out of South Dakota State. Signed a reserve/future deal in January.
- Travin Howard: Torn meniscus sustained during training camp sidelined him for the entire 2020 season, but he was competing for a starting role prior to the injury. Retained as an exclusive rights free agent in March.
CORNERBACKS (5)
- Jalen Ramsey: AP First Team All-Pro choice and Pro Bowl selection after tallying 44 total tackles, nine pass breakups and an interception in 15 games.
- Darious Williams: Led the Rams' defense with four interceptions, adding 44 total tackles. Received a first-round tender as a restricted free agent.
- David Long Jr.: Played in all 16 games, making seven total tackles.
- Donte Deayon: Practice squad member in 2020. Signed a reserve/future deal in January.
- Tyrique McGhee: Practice squad member as an undrafted free agent signee out of Georgia. Signed a reserve/future deal in January.
SAFETIES (7)
- Jordan Fuller: Three interceptions (tied for second-most on the defense) and 60 total tackles (fifth-most) as a rookie while starting all 12 games he played in.
- Taylor Rapp: 44 total tackles, three pass breakups and an interception across nine games (five starts) before a season-ending Week 10 knee injury.
- Terrell Burgess: Primarily a special teams contributor as a rookie last year, had eight total tackles and a pass breakup before suffering a season-ending ankle injury against the Bears in Week 7.
- Nick Scott: Tallied 17 total tackles while playing in 15 games – the lone one missed due to being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as part of contact tracing protocol.
- JuJu Hughes: Undrafted free agent signee out of Fresno State last year who worked his way up from the practice squad to the 53-man roster to appear in 12 games, making three total tackles.
- J.R. Reed: Undrafted free agent signee out of Georgia who also worked his way up from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, eventually appearing in seven games and making two total tackles.
- Jake Gervase: Late-season practice squad addition in 2020 whose lone action came as a COVID-19 replacement for their Week 15 game against the Jets.
SPECIAL TEAMS
KICKER (1)
- Matt Gay: Converted 14 of 16 field goal attempts plus all 16 extra point attempts in seven games.
PUNTERS (2)
- Johnny Hekker: Averaged 45.6 yards per punt, with 28 of his 68 punts landing inside opponents' 20-yard line.
- Brandon Wright: Late-season practice squad addition as a COVID-19 contingency plan. Signed a reserve/future deal in January.
LONG SNAPPERS (2)
- Colin Holba: Originally signed to the Rams practice squad on Dec. 20 as a COVID-19 contingency plan, Holba was signed off of it by the 49ers nine days later, then returned to the Rams via a reserve/future deal in January.
- Steven Wirtel: Signed a reserve/future deal in early February. Previously was with the Lions, who signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State last year.