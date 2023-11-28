Rams & One Piece announce game day collaboration Sunday, December 3

On Sunday, December 3, the Los Angeles Rams and the iconic Japanese anime ONE PIECE will team up for an unforgettable one-day collaboration. This partnership will come to life during the Rams game against the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium. The game kicks off at 1:25 PM PT and will air on FOX. Information about tickets can be found at www.therams.com/tickets.



During the game, popular ONE PIECE characters will appear on screens within the stadium, including the iconic 360° double-sided Infinity Screen, LED ribbon boards, and IPTV monitors. In addition, an original video showcasing the world of ONE PIECE will play during the game on these screens.



A limited-edition Los Angeles Rams and ONE PIECE rally towel will be given out at entry gates, while supplies last. In addition, ONE PIECE branded clear bags will be given to the first 10,000 attendees at the ONE PIECE activation booth in American Airlines Plaza.



Leading up to the game, www.therams.com will feature special ONE PIECE digital banners which will link to ONE PIECE LINKS, a new, English-only ONE PIECE information site for overseas fans.



This will be the first time that Japanese anime intellectual property (IP) characters will appear at a Rams game and the first time that ONE PIECE IP will appear at an NFL game. It will be one of the largest scale collaboration events in the history of ONE PIECE. Following its successful billboard takeover in New York's Times Square in October 2022, ONE PIECE remains committed to robustly promoting its presence in the United States and across the globe.