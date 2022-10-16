Cam Akers, John Wolford and Cobie Durant among Rams' inactives for Week 6 vs. Panthers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Running back Cam Akers (personal), quarterback John Wolford (neck) and defensive back Cobie Durant (hamstring) are among the Rams' inactives for today's game against the Panthers at SoFi Stadium (1:05 p.m. pacific time, FOX).
Joining that trio as inactive for Los Angeles are cornerback Shaun Jolly, center Brian Allen (knee) and wide receiver Lance McCutcheon.
For the Panthers, cornerback Jaycee Horn (ribs) and quarterback Baker Mayfield (ankle) are both inactive; Horn was considered questionable and Mayfield doubtful entering the contest.
Below are the inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
RB Cam Akers
QB John Wolford
DB Cobie Durant
CB Shaun Jolly
C Brian Allen
WR Lance McCutcheon
CAROLINA PANTHERS
QB Baker Mayfield
CB Jaycee Horn
WR Laviska Shenault
LB Frankie Luvu
DL Daviyon Nixon
OL Cade Mays
DE Amare Barno
