Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Cam Akers, John Wolford and Cobie Durant among Rams' inactives for Week 6 vs. Panthers

Oct 16, 2022 at 11:42 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Running back Cam Akers (personal), quarterback John Wolford (neck) and defensive back Cobie Durant (hamstring) are among the Rams' inactives for today's game against the Panthers at SoFi Stadium (1:05 p.m. pacific time, FOX).

Joining that trio as inactive for Los Angeles are cornerback Shaun Jolly, center Brian Allen (knee) and wide receiver Lance McCutcheon.

For the Panthers, cornerback Jaycee Horn (ribs) and quarterback Baker Mayfield (ankle) are both inactive; Horn was considered questionable and Mayfield doubtful entering the contest.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

RB Cam Akers

QB John Wolford

DB Cobie Durant

CB Shaun Jolly

C Brian Allen

WR Lance McCutcheon

CAROLINA PANTHERS

QB Baker Mayfield

CB Jaycee Horn

WR Laviska Shenault

LB Frankie Luvu

DL Daviyon Nixon

OL Cade Mays

DE Amare Barno

ROSTER PHOTOS: 2022 Rams 53-man roster

New additions and new numbers — get to know the 2022 Los Angeles Rams 53-man roster.

16x9-22sznroster (1)
1 / 115
1 - WR Allen Robinson II
2 / 115

1 - WR Allen Robinson II

roster gallery 16x9-
3 / 115
3 - RB Cam Akers
4 / 115

3 - RB Cam Akers

roster gallery 16x9-3
5 / 115
4 - DB Jordan Fuller
6 / 115

4 - DB Jordan Fuller

roster gallery 16x9-4
7 / 115
5 - DB Jalen Ramsey
8 / 115

5 - DB Jalen Ramsey

roster gallery 16x9-5
9 / 115
6 - CB Derion Kendrick
10 / 115

6 - CB Derion Kendrick

roster gallery 16x9-6
11 / 115
8 - K Matt Gay
12 / 115

8 - K Matt Gay

roster gallery 16x9-7
13 / 115
9 - QB Matthew Stafford
14 / 115

9 - QB Matthew Stafford

roster gallery 16x9-8
15 / 115
10 - WR Cooper Kupp
16 / 115

10 - WR Cooper Kupp

roster gallery 16x9-9
17 / 115
11 - P Riley Dixon
18 / 115

11 - P Riley Dixon

roster gallery 16x9-10
19 / 115
13 - QB John Wolford
20 / 115

13 - QB John Wolford

roster gallery 16x9-12
21 / 115
14 - DB Cobie Durant
22 / 115

14 - DB Cobie Durant

roster gallery 16x9-13
23 / 115
15 - WR Tutu Atwell
24 / 115

15 - WR Tutu Atwell

roster gallery 16x9-14
25 / 115
16 - QB Bryce Perkins
26 / 115

16 - QB Bryce Perkins

roster gallery 16x9-15
27 / 115
18 - WR Ben Skowronek
28 / 115

18 - WR Ben Skowronek

roster gallery 16x9-16
29 / 115
19 - WR Brandon Powell
30 / 115

19 - WR Brandon Powell

roster gallery 16x9-17
31 / 115
21 - S Russ Yeast
32 / 115

21 - S Russ Yeast

2022-roster-gallery-russ-yeast
33 / 115
22 - DB David Long Jr.
34 / 115

22 - DB David Long Jr.

roster gallery 16x9-18
35 / 115
24 - DB Taylor Rapp
36 / 115

24 - DB Taylor Rapp

roster gallery 16x9-20
37 / 115
26 - S Terrell Burgess
38 / 115

26 - S Terrell Burgess

roster gallery 16x9-21
39 / 115
27 - RB Darrell Henderson Jr.
40 / 115

27 - RB Darrell Henderson Jr.

roster gallery 16x9-22
41 / 115
RB - Ronnie Rivers
42 / 115

RB - Ronnie Rivers

roster gallery 16x9 - 30
43 / 115
31 - DB Robert Rochell
44 / 115

31 - DB Robert Rochell

roster gallery 16x9-23
45 / 115
33 - DB Nick Scott
46 / 115

33 - DB Nick Scott

roster gallery 16x9-24
47 / 115
2022-Hummel-Jake-Headshot
48 / 115
35 - ILB Jake Hummel
49 / 115

35 - ILB Jake Hummel

36 - DB Grant Haley
50 / 115

36 - DB Grant Haley

roster gallery 16x9-36
51 / 115
49 - DB Shaun Jolly
52 / 115

49 - DB Shaun Jolly

roster gallery 16x9-38
53 / 115
2022-brown-malcom-headshot
54 / 115
roster gallery 16x9-41
55 / 115
42 - LS Matthew Orzech
56 / 115

42 - LS Matthew Orzech

roster gallery 16x9-26
57 / 115
43 - LB Jake Gervase
58 / 115

43 - LB Jake Gervase

2022-roster-gallery-jake-gervase
59 / 115
45 - LB Bobby Wagner
60 / 115

45 - LB Bobby Wagner

2022-roster-gallery-bobby-wagner
61 / 115
DE - Takk McKinley
62 / 115

DE - Takk McKinley

roster gallery 16x9 - 50
63 / 115
52 - LB Terrell Lewis
64 / 115

52 - LB Terrell Lewis

roster gallery 16x9-30
65 / 115
53 - LB Ernest Jones
66 / 115

53 - LB Ernest Jones

roster gallery 16x9-31
67 / 115
54 - LB Leonard Floyd
68 / 115

54 - LB Leonard Floyd

roster gallery 16x9-32
69 / 115
55 - OC Brian Allen
70 / 115

55 - OC Brian Allen

roster gallery 16x9-33
71 / 115
56 - LB Christian Rozeboom
72 / 115

56 - LB Christian Rozeboom

roster gallery 16x9-34
73 / 115
58 - LB Justin Hollins
74 / 115

58 - LB Justin Hollins

roster gallery 16x9-35
75 / 115
62 - G Jeremiah Kolone
76 / 115

62 - G Jeremiah Kolone

2022-roster-gallery-jeremiah-kolone
77 / 115
63 - G Oday Aboushi
78 / 115

63 - G Oday Aboushi

roster gallery 16x9-63
79 / 115
matt-skura-2022
80 / 115
roster gallery 16x9-64
81 / 115
65 - OG Coleman Shelton
82 / 115

65 - OG Coleman Shelton

roster gallery 16x9-37
83 / 115
67 - OT Chandler Brewer
84 / 115

67 - OT Chandler Brewer

roster gallery 16x9-67
85 / 115
70 - OT Joe Noteboom
86 / 115

70 - OT Joe Noteboom

roster gallery 16x9-38
87 / 115
71 - OT Bobby Evans
88 / 115

71 - OT Bobby Evans

roster gallery 16x9-39
89 / 115
73 - G David Edwards
90 / 115

73 - G David Edwards

roster gallery 16x9-41
91 / 115
77 - OT Alaric Jackson
92 / 115

77 - OT Alaric Jackson

2022-roster-gallery-alaric-jackson
93 / 115
79 - OT Rob Havenstein
94 / 115

79 - OT Rob Havenstein

roster gallery 16x9-43
95 / 115
82 - WR Lance McCutcheon
96 / 115

82 - WR Lance McCutcheon

roster gallery 16x9-44
97 / 115
86 - TE Kendall Blanton
98 / 115

86 - TE Kendall Blanton

roster gallery 16x9-86
99 / 115
87 - TE Jacob Harris
100 / 115

87 - TE Jacob Harris

2022-roster-gallery-jacob-harris
101 / 115
89 - TE Tyler Higbee
102 / 115

89 - TE Tyler Higbee

roster gallery 16x9-46
103 / 115
91 - DT Greg Gaines
104 / 115

91 - DT Greg Gaines

roster gallery 16x9-47
105 / 115
92 - DT Jonah Williams
106 / 115

92 - DT Jonah Williams

roster gallery 16x9-48
107 / 115
93 - DT Marquise Copeland
108 / 115

93 - DT Marquise Copeland

roster gallery 16x9-49
109 / 115
94 - DT A'Shawn Robinson
110 / 115

94 - DT A'Shawn Robinson

roster gallery 16x9-50
111 / 115
97 - DT Michael Hoecht
112 / 115

97 - DT Michael Hoecht

roster gallery 16x9-52
113 / 115
99 - DT Aaron Donald
114 / 115

99 - DT Aaron Donald

roster gallery 16x9-53
115 / 115
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Allen Robinson II and Nick Scott react to Rams' 24-10 win over Panthers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Allen Robinson II and safety Nick Scott's postgame press conferences following their 24-10 victory over the Panthers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

news

Game Recap: Rams get back into win column before bye week with 24-10 victory over Panthers

Allen Robinson II, Ben Skowronek and Darrell Henderson Jr. all find the endzone as Rams move to 3-3 on the season.

news

Matthew Stafford passes John Elway to move into 11th all-time in regular season passing yards

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford now ranks 11th all-time in regular season passing yards in NFL History.

news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Panthers

Here are three keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 6 regular season home game against the Carolina Panthers, powered by The Wallace Firm.

news

Carolina parece un rival a modo para que los Rams regresen a la senda de la victoria; Cam Akers no jugará

Protección al quarterback y forzar algunos balones perdidos de la oposición son algunas claves para Los Ángeles en un partido donde ganar es obligación.

news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Panthers

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media heading into Sunday's Week 6 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium.

news

Jalen Ramsey: First career sack "a long time coming"

Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey had been close over the years before finally breaking through last Sunday with his first career sack.

news

Rams hope Tutu Atwell's big play in Week 5 is first of more to come

Wide receiver Tutu Atwell's first career reception creates explosive pass play Rams offense is looking for. They want to see more of those from him.

news

Injury Report 10/14: Cam Akers and Brian Allen ruled out for Week 6 vs. Panthers; Cooper Kupp, Tyler Higbee and Aaron Donald questionable but expected to play

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 6 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium.

news

Rams looking to establish their identity against the Panthers | Week 6 Game Preview

In this week's preview, J.B. Long discusses how the Los Angeles Rams plan on providing more protection for Matthew Stafford, examines how the Rams defense will look to affect Carolina Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker, and weighs the impacts offensive stars Cooper Kupp & Christian McCaffrey will have on Sunday.

news

From the Podium: Raheem Morris, Liam Coen and Aaron Donald talk Christian McCaffrey and Panthers offense, getting Rams offensive back on track

Key quotes and notes from Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Liam Coen and defensive lineman Aaron Donald's Thursday press conferences as they continue their preparation for Sunday's Week 6 regular season home game against the Panthers.

Advertising