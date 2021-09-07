Rams Pick'em 2021: How to play and win prizes in this free-to-play game

The Los Angeles Rams are bringing back Rams Pick'em presented by Pechanga Resort Casino, a free-to-play game which allows fans to predict the action and win great weekly and end-of-season prizes. Fans can play within the official Rams app or www.therams.com/pickem.

Check out the key features below to learn how you can immerse yourself into the contest from wherever you're watching.

HOW IT WORKS

To participate, sign up with your phone number and email address, then pick a family-friendly username. This game is open to all players age 18 and older in the U.S., except for Rhode Island, New York and Florida.

Next, use your Rams knowledge to make predictions before kickoff on who will win, how many points the Rams will score and more. The potential points you can earn will automatically adjust depending on the popularity of the answers – those who take a risk on a less popular answer have the chance to win more points.

Points are awarded for correct picks, and as you accumulate points, you rise up the leaderboard and become eligible to win exclusive prizes. Leaderboards are updated live as the action happens on the field, so be sure to check back throughout the game to see if you predicted correctly.