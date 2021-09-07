Rams Pick'em 2021: How to play and win prizes in this free-to-play game

The Los Angeles Rams are bringing back Rams Pick'em presented by Pechanga Resort Casino, a free-to-play game which allows fans to predict the action and win great weekly and end-of-season prizes. Fans can play within the official Rams app or www.therams.com/pickem.
Check out the key features below to learn how you can immerse yourself into the contest from wherever you're watching.
HOW IT WORKS
To participate, sign up with your phone number and email address, then pick a family-friendly username. This game is open to all players age 18 and older in the U.S., except for Rhode Island, New York and Florida.
Next, use your Rams knowledge to make predictions before kickoff on who will win, how many points the Rams will score and more. The potential points you can earn will automatically adjust depending on the popularity of the answers – those who take a risk on a less popular answer have the chance to win more points.
Points are awarded for correct picks, and as you accumulate points, you rise up the leaderboard and become eligible to win exclusive prizes. Leaderboards are updated live as the action happens on the field, so be sure to check back throughout the game to see if you predicted correctly.
Questions will be made available in the days leading up to each game. For the Rams' Sept. 12 season-opener against the Chicago Bears, predictions open today, Sept. 7. You may sign up to get notified when the next predictions go live if you would like.
WHAT CAN I WIN?
Both weekly and season-long prizes will be awarded this season. Your week-to-week scores will accumulate for a chance to win the end- of-season grand prizes.
Play each week for a chance to win a gift card to the Rams Fan Shop or an exclusive Rams Fan Shop discount promo code, a player-signed football, a player-signed mini-helmet, and at the end of the season, the ultimate gameday experience for a 2021 game, among other rewards.
Weekly prizes include:
– First Place: Two single game tickets for future Rams Game
– Second Place: Player-Signed Football
– Third Place: SoFi Stadium Tour for Two
– Fourth Place: Player-Signed Mini Helmet
– Fifth Place: $150 gift card to the Rams Fan Shop
– Sixth Place: $100 gift card to the Rams Fan Shop
– Seventh Place: $75 gift card to the Rams Fan Shop
– Eighth-Tenth Place: $50 gift card to the Rams Fan Shop
– 11th-20th place: Exclusive 30% off Rams Fan Shop Promo Code
End-of-season prizes include:
– Grand Prize: Single Game Suite for future Rams game for 8 people
– Second Place: Pair of Season Tickets for 2022 Season
– Third Place: 2 club seats with all-inclusive F&B
SO WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR?
Share your Rams pride, download the official Rams app onto your mobile device and sign up today!
Good luck!
For more information, visit http://www.therams.com/pickem/play. Please gamble responsibly.