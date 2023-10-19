Know before you go: Rams vs. Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Pittsburgh Steelers for their Week 7 'LA Bold' matchup, presented by Verizon, on Sunday, October 22 at 1:05 p.m. PT. The Rams' gameday at SoFi Stadium will feature on-field and in-stadium moments that celebrate the city of Los Angeles.

Halftime: Los Angeles icon Ice Cube and his son, actor-rapper and Rams fan, O'Shea Jackson Jr. will join at the Level 3 South stage for a performance during halftime.

Rampede Captain: Actress, comedian and writer Issa Rae will get fans on their feet and kick off the game as the honorary Rampede Captain.

National Anthem: The LA-based rock artist Dorothy Martin will perform the national anthem. The Los Angeles Police Department will present the colors and 100 Rams Season Ticket Members will hold an 80-yard American flag on the field during the anthem.

Legend of the Game: Rams Legend and Super Bowl LVI Champion Eric Weddle will be recognized on the field and featured in the "Rams Iconic" segment, presented by 1800 Tequila, on the Infinity Screen during the second quarter.

Exclusive Merchandise: The team will celebrate the city of Los Angeles with exclusive LA Bold merchandise. In addition, fans in attendance will have the opportunity to purchase an in-stadium exclusive Rams-Steelers match-up collection, at The Equipment Room on Level 4 South, while stock lasts.

Season Ticket Member Giveaway: Rams Season Ticket Members in attendance will receive an exclusive rally towel at designated locations, while supplies last.

at designated locations, while supplies last. Military Hero of the Game: U.S. Army veteran Calvin Gilkey will be recognized during an on-field moment in the third quarter. Gilkey's military journey spanned eight years. He served as a 13D from 2007-15. He bravely completed a 15-month combat tour in Baghdad, Iraq, and an 11-month tour in Kandahar, Afghanistan. He proudly served with the 101st Airborne Division (Strike) 1/320th FAR at Fort Campbell in Kentucky for both of his deployments. Gilkey was awarded the Bronze Star Medal with Valor for his service in Afghanistan. Today, Gilkey serves as an Apex security guard at SoFi Stadium during Rams home games.

AMERICAN AIRLINES PLAZA TO FEATURE PREGAME ACTIVITIES FOR FANS

Early Entry Special: $5 beer specials at the Bud Light Backyard will be available in Upper American Airlines Plaza from 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. PT.

Samplings for fans over 21: Lower American Airlines Plaza will feature samplings of Cîroc, and giveaways from Toyota, Americas Cardroom and others.

Lower American Airlines Plaza will feature samplings of Cîroc, and giveaways from Toyota, Americas Cardroom and others. Other Activities for Fans: Visit www.therams.com/game-day/pregame-activities to learn more about pregame activities for fans including Rams Ramp'd Up, Rams Land kids zone, the Toyota Prize Wheel and more.

Arrive Early: Fans should plan to arrive at least an hour before kickoff through various means of transportation. Parking lots open four (4) hours before kickoff and entries open two (2) hours before kickoff. Guests should check their mobile tickets for recommended stadium entry.

Parking & Transportation: Visit www.therams.com/parking to explore all parking and transportation options and information, including a link to off-site options. Stadium parking lots open four (4) hours prior to kickoff and are only available for advance purchases.

Mobile Ticketing: All Los Angeles Rams tickets will be mobile-only. Print-at-home tickets (otherwise known as PDFs) and screenshots are not allowed in the NFL as part of a league-wide mandate. Guests are encouraged to download tickets to their mobile wallet prior to arriving at SoFi Stadium for the most efficient entry. Pedestal ticket scanners at SoFi Stadium allow guests to tap to enter with tickets saved to their mobile wallet.

Food Trucks: For fans arriving before gates open, there will be food trucks located south of the stadium between the Purple Zone and Lake Park from 8:00 a.m. PT through kickoff. (Note: Outside food and beverages are not permitted inside SoFi Stadium.)

Clear Bag: Any bags brought to the game must be compliant with the NFL's Clear Bag Policy. Visit NFL.com/allclear for more information.

Security, Entry, Wayfinding: Through the Evolv security screeners, fans will not need to remove items from pockets or bags. The Evolv system uses advanced technology, AI and analytics to help detect weapons and other potential threats.

Through the Evolv security screeners, fans will not need to remove items from pockets or bags. The Evolv system uses advanced technology, AI and analytics to help detect weapons and other potential threats. Cashless Transactions : SoFi Stadium is a cashless facility. Cash will not be accepted. All major credit cards, debit cards and methods of mobile pay are accepted.

: SoFi Stadium is a cashless facility. Cash will be accepted. All major credit cards, debit cards and methods of mobile pay are accepted. Uber Eats at SoFi Stadium: SoFi Stadium and Uber's online food ordering and delivery platform, Uber Eats, recently announced a partnership to bring order-ahead concessions to fans at SoFi Stadium.

