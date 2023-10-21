Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams place Kyren Williams on Injured Reserve

Oct 21, 2023 at 11:29 AM
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams will now have both of their top two running backs on Injured Reserve.

The Rams on Saturday placed Kyren Williams (ankle) on IR, three days after placing Ronnie Rivers (knee) on IR.

As a result, Los Angeles will be without their No. 1 and No. 2 players in their running back rotation for at least the next four games.

The Rams face the Steelers in Week 7, the Cowboys in Dallas in Week 8, the Packers in Green Bay in Week 9, then take on the Seahawks in Week 11 after returning from their Week 10 bye.

Thus, the earliest Williams and Rivers would be eligible to return would be Week 12 against the Cardinals.

Williams leads the Rams with 97 carries for 456 yards and six touchdowns, and has also added 13 catches for 105 yards and one touchdown as a target in the passing game. His rushing yards were fourth-most in the NFL entering Week 7, while his rushing touchdowns were tied for third-most. Rivers has 13 carries for 57 yards and 4 catches for 18 yards.

The Rams also elevated running back Darrell Henderson Jr. from the practice squad on Saturday, as Rams head coach Sean McVay said would be the case.

Los Angeles takes on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. pacific time at SoFi Stadium (FOX).

Advertising