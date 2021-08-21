Rams place punters Corey Bojorquez and Johnny Hekker on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Rams announced Saturday that they have placed punters Corey Bojorquez and Johnny Hekker on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Per agreed-upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not allowed to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list is for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

Bojorquez was signed by the Rams in late April after spending the last three years with the Buffalo Bills, where he averaged 45 yards per punt across 165 punts and 40 games. In 2020, his 50.8 gross average yards per punt led the NFL.

Hekker, a 10-year veteran with the Rams, averaged 45.6 yards per punt across 68 punts and 16 games last year. For his career, he has averaged 46.9 yards per punt across 676 punts through his first nine seasons.