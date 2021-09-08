Rams Power Rankings: Week 1

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into the 2021 regular season opener against the Bears:
"Matt Stafford brings his gunslinging mentality to the offense. That's a good thing. The defense should again be among the best, which is why some are picking the Rams to be a Super team."
THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE CHICAGO BEARS
NFL.com — 21
ESPN.com —
Yahoo! Sports — 23
Bleacher Report — 20
USA Today — 25
Sports Illustrated — 23
CBS Sports — 23
The Washington Post — 20