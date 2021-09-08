Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams Power Rankings: Week 1

Sep 08, 2021 at 09:03 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into the 2021 regular season opener against the Bears:

NFL.com, Dan Hanzus Rank: 6

ESPN.com Rank: 5

Yahoo! Sports, Frank Schwab: 7

Bleacher Report Rank: 6

USA Today Rank: 6

Sports Illustrated, MMQB Poll: 4

CBS Sports, Pete Prisco Rank: 8

"Matt Stafford brings his gunslinging mentality to the offense. That's a good thing. The defense should again be among the best, which is why some are picking the Rams to be a Super team."

Washington Post: 5

THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE CHICAGO BEARS

NFL.com — 21

ESPN.com —

Yahoo! Sports — 23

Bleacher Report — 20

USA Today — 25

Sports Illustrated — 23

CBS Sports — 23

The Washington Post — 20

