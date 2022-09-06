Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams Power Rankings: Week 1

Sep 06, 2022 at 03:13 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 1:

NFL.com, Dan Hanzus Rank: 2

Last Week (published leading into preseason): N2A

Change: No change

ESPN.com Rank: 3

Last Week: N/A

Change: N/A

Yahoo! Sports, Frank Schwab Rank: 2

Last Week: 2

Change: No change

Bleacher Report Rank: 2

Last Week: N/A

Change: N/A

Sports Illustrated, MMQB Rank: 3

Last Week: N/A

Change: N/A

CBS Sports, Pete Prisco Rank: 4

Last Week: N/A

Change: N/A

AVERAGE RANKING: 2.67

HIGH: 2 (Multiple outlets)

LOW: 4 (CBS Sports)

BIGGEST CHANGE: N/A

THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE BUFFALO BILLS

NFL.com — 1

ESPN.com — 1

Yahoo! Sports — 1

Bleacher Report — 1

Sports Illustrated – 1

CBS Sports — 1

