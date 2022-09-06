Rams Power Rankings: Week 1

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 1:
Last Week (published leading into preseason): N2A
Change: No change
Last Week: N/A
Change: N/A
Last Week: 2
Change: No change
Last Week: N/A
Change: N/A
Last Week: N/A
Change: N/A
Last Week: N/A
Change: N/A
AVERAGE RANKING: 2.67
HIGH: 2 (Multiple outlets)
LOW: 4 (CBS Sports)
BIGGEST CHANGE: N/A
THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE BUFFALO BILLS
NFL.com — 1
ESPN.com — 1
Yahoo! Sports — 1
Bleacher Report — 1
Sports Illustrated – 1
CBS Sports — 1