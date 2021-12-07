Rams Power Rankings: Week 14

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 14:
Last Week: 11
Change: -3
Last Week: 11
Change: +2
Last Week: 9
Change: +2
Last Week: 7
Change: +1
Last Week: 9
Change: +1
Last Week: 11
Change: +5
Note: A different member of the MMQB staff compiles their rankings each week; this week, it was senior writer Greg Bishop's turn.
Last Week: 7
Change: +1
Last Week: 12
Change: +5
AVERAGE RANKING: 7.13
HIGH: 6 (Multiple outlets)
LOW: 8 (NFL.com, USA TODAY)
BIGGEST CHANGE: +5 (MMQB, Washington Post)
THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE ARIZONA CARDINALS
NFL.com — 2
ESPN.com — 1
Yahoo! Sports — 1
Bleacher Report — 1
USA Today — 3
Sports Illustrated – 1
CBS Sports — 1
The Washington Post — 1