Rams Power Rankings: Week 14

Dec 07, 2021 at 08:51 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 14:

NFL.com, Dan Hanzus Rank: 8

Last Week: 11

Change: -3

ESPN.com Rank: 9

Last Week: 11

Change: +2

Yahoo! Sports, Frank Schwab Rank: 7

Last Week: 9

Change: +2

Bleacher Report Rank: 6

Last Week: 7

Change: +1

USA Today, Nate Davis Rank: 8

Last Week: 9

Change: +1

Sports Illustrated, MMQB Rank: 6

Last Week: 11

Change: +5

Note: A different member of the MMQB staff compiles their rankings each week; this week, it was senior writer Greg Bishop's turn.

CBS Sports, Pete Prisco Rank: 6

Last Week: 7

Change: +1

Washington Post, Mark Maske Rank: 7

Last Week: 12

Change: +5

AVERAGE RANKING: 7.13

HIGH: 6 (Multiple outlets)

LOW: 8 (NFL.com, USA TODAY)

BIGGEST CHANGE: +5 (MMQB, Washington Post)

THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE ARIZONA CARDINALS

NFL.com — 2

ESPN.com — 1

Yahoo! Sports — 1

Bleacher Report — 1

USA Today — 3

Sports Illustrated – 1

CBS Sports — 1

The Washington Post — 1

