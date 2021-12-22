Rams Power Rankings: Week 16

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 16:
Last Week: 6
Change: +2
Last Week: 8
Change: +2
Last Week: 7
Change: +3
Last Week: 6
Change: +1
Last Week: 5
Change: No change
Last Week: 6
Change: No change
Note: A different member of the MMQB staff compiles their rankings each week; this week, it was staff writer Conor Orr's turn.
Last Week: 9
Change: +5
Last Week: 6
Change: +2
AVERAGE RANKING: 4.75
HIGH: 4 (Multiple outlets)
LOW: 6 (Multiple outlets)
BIGGEST CHANGE: +5 (CBS Sports)
THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE MINNESOTA VIKINGS
NFL.com — 15
ESPN.com — 19
Yahoo! Sports — 18
Bleacher Report — 20
USA Today — 15
Sports Illustrated – T-12
CBS Sports — 19
The Washington Post — 15