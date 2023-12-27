Rams Power Rankings: Week 17

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 17:
Last Week: 16
Change: +5
Last Week: 14
Change: +3
Last Week: 15
Change: +5
Last Week: 13
Change: +2
Last Week: 12
Change: +1
Last Week: 16
Change: +6
AVERAGE RANKING: 10.67
HIGH: 10 (Multiple outlets)
LOW: 11 (Multiple outlets)
BIGGEST CHANGE: +6 (CBS Sports)
THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE NEW YORK GIANTS
NFL.com —28
ESPN.com — 27
Yahoo! Sports — 28
Bleacher Report — 29
Sports Illustrated – 26
CBS Sports — 28