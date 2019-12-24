Rams Power Rankings heading into Week 17

The Rams will look to finish out the 2019 season with a win when they host the Cardinals on Sunday.
Where do Los Angeles and Arizona stand in the national rankings heading into Week 17? Let's take a look below.
Every week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 17:
Last Week: 15
Change: -
Last Week: 12
Change: -
Last Week: 14
Change: +2
Last Week: 14
Change: +1
Last Week: 15
Change: -1
Last Week: 13
Change: -
CBS Sports: 15
Last Week: 15
Change: -
Last Week: 18
Change: -5
THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE ARIZONA CARDINALS
NFL.com — 24
ESPN.com — 24
Yahoo! Sports — 22
Bleacher Report — 21
USA Today — 17
Sports Illustrated — 21
CBS Sports — 20
The Washington Post — 21