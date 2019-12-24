Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams Power Rankings heading into Week 17

Dec 24, 2019 at 09:29 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Rams will look to finish out the 2019 season with a win when they host the Cardinals on Sunday.

Where do Los Angeles and Arizona stand in the national rankings heading into Week 17? Let's take a look below.

PowerRankingsWk17

Every week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 17:

Related Links

NFL.com, Dan Hanzus Rank: 15

Last Week: 15

Change: -

ESPN.com Rank: 12

Last Week: 12

Change: -

Yahoo! Sports, Frank Schwab: 12

Last Week: 14

Change: +2

Bleacher Report Rank: 13

Last Week: 14

Change: +1

USA Today Rank: 16

Last Week: 15

Change: -1

Sports Illustrated, The MMQB: 13

Last Week: 13

Change: -

CBS Sports: 15

Last Week: 15

Change: -

Washington Post: 13

Last Week: 18

Change: -5

THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE ARIZONA CARDINALS

NFL.com — 24

ESPN.com — 24

Yahoo! Sports — 22

Bleacher Report — 21

USA Today — 17

Sports Illustrated — 21

CBS Sports — 20

The Washington Post — 21

Related Content

news

McVay: Cooper Kupp has high ankle sprain, will undergo surgery and be placed on Injured Reserve; plus updates on Alaric Jackson and Chandler Brewer

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on wide receiver Cooper Kupp and offensive linemen Alaric Jackson and Chandler Brewer coming out of Week 10 against the Cardinals.

news

Touchdown catch vs. Cardinals brings back some confidence for Van Jefferson

After enduring a tough rehab following knee surgery during training camp, Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson regained some confidence with his late touchdown catch against the Cardinals in Week 10.

news

La temporada de los Rams se complica más al sufrir otra derrota y perder por lesión a Cooper Kupp contra los Cardinals

En duelo de quarterbacks suplentes, Colt McCoy supera a John Wolford para el triunfo de los Cardinals de Arizona que deja a los Rams de Los Ángeles en el sótano de su división.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, John Wolford and Bobby Wagner react to Rams' 27-17 loss to Cardinals

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback John Wolford and linebacker Bobby Wagner's postgame press conferences following the team's 27-17 Week 10 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

news

Game Recap: Rams fall to Cardinals 27-17

Rams make it a one-possession game in the third quarter after facing 14-point halftime deficit, but Cardinals pull away in the fourth quarter.

news

Matthew Stafford, Tutu Atwell and Greg Gaines among Rams' inactives for Week 10 vs. Cardinals

A look at the inactives for Sunday's Week 10 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium.

news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Cardinals in Week 10

Here are 3 Keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 10 regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals, powered by The Wallace Firm.

news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Cardinals in Week 10

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media heading into Sunday's Week 10 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium.

news

"He's a battler": Rams remain confident in rookie Derion Kendrick

The ending of Week 9 against the Bucs doesn't define the overall body of work by, nor dissuade coaches' and teammates confidence in, Rams rookie cornerback Derion Kendrick.

news

Injury Report 11/11: Matthew Stafford questionable for Week 10 vs. Cardinals; Malcolm Brown and Travin Howard out

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 10 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium.

news

Rams look to get back on track in Week 10 vs. the Cardinals | Game Preview

J.B. Long looks ahead to the Los Angeles Rams matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. He hits on what a potential quarterback change could mean on Sunday, how cornerback Troy Hill and defensive back Jalen Ramsey have excelled playing alongside each other, and the importance of owning the 4th quarter and finishing strong.

news

From the Podium: Cardinals, Week 10

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback John Wolford, linebacker Bobby Wagner, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Liam Coen's press conferences as they prepare for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Advertising