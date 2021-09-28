Rams Power Rankings: Week 4

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 4:
Last Week: 4
Change: +3
"Los Angeles has the coaching and personnel to be elite on both sides of the ball -- when they put it together, it's a lethal combination."
Last Week: 2
Change: +1
"Matthew Stafford is off to a blazing start in L.A., leading the Rams to a 3-0 record and passing for nine touchdowns, including three of more than 50 yards."
Last Week: 3
Change: +2
Last Week: 3
Change: +2
Last Week: 2
Change: +1
Last Week: 2
Change: +1
Note: A different member of the MMQB staff compiles their rankings each week.
Last Week: 3
Change: +2
Last Week: 2
Change: +1
THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE ARIZONA CARDINALS
NFL.com — 11
ESPN.com — 8
Yahoo! Sports — 3
Bleacher Report — 3
USA Today — 5
Sports Illustrated — 9
CBS Sports — 2
The Washington Post — 6