Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams Power Rankings: Week 4

Sep 28, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 4:

210928_PowerRankings_16x9

NFL.com, Dan Hanzus Rank: 1

Last Week: 4

Change: +3

"Los Angeles has the coaching and personnel to be elite on both sides of the ball -- when they put it together, it's a lethal combination."

ESPN.com Rank: 1

Last Week: 2

Change: +1

"Matthew Stafford is off to a blazing start in L.A., leading the Rams to a 3-0 record and passing for nine touchdowns, including three of more than 50 yards."

Yahoo! Sports, Frank Schwab Rank: 1

Last Week: 3

Change: +2

Bleacher Report Rank: 1

Last Week: 3

Change: +2

USA Today Rank: 1

Last Week: 2

Change: +1

Sports Illustrated, MMQB senior writer Greg Bishop rank: 1

Last Week: 2

Change: +1

Note: A different member of the MMQB staff compiles their rankings each week.

CBS Sports, Pete Prisco Rank: 1

Last Week: 3

Change: +2

Washington Post: 1

Last Week: 2

Change: +1

THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE ARIZONA CARDINALS

NFL.com — 11

ESPN.com — 8

Yahoo! Sports — 3

Bleacher Report — 3

USA Today — 5

Sports Illustrated — 9

CBS Sports — 2

The Washington Post — 6

Related Content

news

McVay: Justin Hollins to undergo surgery to repair partially-torn pec; Darrell Henderson Jr. "making good progress" 

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides the latest on the status of outside linebacker Justin Hollins and running back Darrell Henderson Jr. heading into their Week 4 home game against the Cardinals. 
news

Otra bomba de Stafford y una defensa golpeadora ayudan a los Rams a tumbar a Brady

El quarterback de Los Ángeles lanza cuatro pases de touchdown para cortar la larga racha ganadora de los Buccaneers en un ruidoso SoFi Stadium
news

Kenny Young has positive response in Week 3

After getting ejected against the Colts, Rams linebacker Kenny Young had a positive response with his performance against the Buccaneers. 
news

Rams get DeSean Jackson involved, and he capitalizes vs. Bucs

Looking to do a better job of getting wide receiver DeSean Jackson involved, Rams head coach Sean McVay saw Jackson make the most of his opportunities with three catches for 120 yards and one touchdown in their 34-24 win over the Bucs. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, DeSean Jackson, Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald and Kenny Young react to win over Bucs

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver DeSean Jackson, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and linebacker Kenny Young's postgame press conferences following their 34-24 win over the Bucs. 
news

Game Recap: Rams move to 3-0 with 34-24 win over Bucs

Big days by quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receivers Cooper Kupp and DeSean Jackson help power the Los Angeles Rams to a 34-24 Week 3 win over the the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium.
news

Darrell Henderson Jr. inactive for Rams-Bucs

A look at who's active and who's inactive for Sunday's Week 3 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Buccaneers

Here are three keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 3 home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, powered by The Wallace Firm. 
news

Brady es la gran atracción, pero Stafford, Donald y los Rams quieren robarse el show

El juego de la Semana 3 de la NFL pone frente a frente a dos de los invictos sobre la cancha de SoFi Stadium, en una batalla que podría resultar memorable e incluso histórica 
news

Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-Bucs

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media on Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

Week 3 Preview: Rams vs. Buccaneers in Game of the Week from SoFi Stadium

The Rams and Bucs square off in a much-anticipated matchup in Week 3. J.B. Long details the great start to Matthew Stafford's career in Horns, how center Brian Allen is relishing his starting role, and all the challenges that come along with facing Tom Brady.
Advertising