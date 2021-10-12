Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams Power Rankings: Week 6

Oct 12, 2021 at 09:30 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 6:

NFL.com, Dan Hanzus Rank: 8

Last Week: 9

Change: +1

ESPN.com Rank: 3

Last Week: 3

Change: No change

Yahoo! Sports, Frank Schwab Rank: 3

Last Week: 3

Change: No change

Bleacher Report Rank: 2

Last Week: 2

Change: No change

USA Today, Nate Davis Rank: 2

Last Week: 2

Change: No change

Sports Illustrated, MMQB senior NFL reporter Albert Breer Rank: 5

Last Week: 1

Change: -4

Note: A different member of the MMQB staff compiles their rankings each week.

CBS Sports, Pete Prisco Rank: 4

Last Week: 6

Change: +2

Washington Post, Mark Maske Rank: 5

Last Week: 6

Change: +1

THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE NEW YORK GIANTS

NFL.com — 27

ESPN.com — 30

Yahoo! Sports — 28

Bleacher Report — 28

USA Today — 31

Sports Illustrated — 27

CBS Sports — 27

The Washington Post — 27

