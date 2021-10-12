Rams Power Rankings: Week 6

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 6:
Last Week: 9
Change: +1
Last Week: 3
Change: No change
Last Week: 3
Change: No change
Last Week: 2
Change: No change
Last Week: 2
Change: No change
Last Week: 1
Change: -4
Note: A different member of the MMQB staff compiles their rankings each week.
Last Week: 6
Change: +2
Last Week: 6
Change: +1
THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE NEW YORK GIANTS
NFL.com — 27
ESPN.com — 30
Yahoo! Sports — 28
Bleacher Report — 28
USA Today — 31
Sports Illustrated — 27
CBS Sports — 27
The Washington Post — 27