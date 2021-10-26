Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams Power Rankings: Week 8

Oct 26, 2021 at 09:04 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 8:

211026_PowerRankings_16x9

NFL.com, Dan Hanzus Rank: 5

Last Week: 7

Change: +2

ESPN.com Rank: 3

Last Week: 3

Change: No change

Yahoo! Sports, Frank Schwab Rank: 3

Last Week: 2

Change: -1

Bleacher Report Rank: 2

Last Week: 2

Change: No change

USA Today, Nate Davis Rank: 2

Last Week: 2

Change: No change

Sports Illustrated, MMQB staff writer Conor Orr Rank: 3

Last Week: 1

Change: -2

Note: A different member of the MMQB staff compiles their rankings each week.

CBS Sports, Pete Prisco Rank: 3

Last Week: 3

Change: No change

Washington Post, Mark Maske Rank: 4

Last Week: 4

Change: No change

THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE HOUSTON TEXANS

NFL.com — 32

ESPN.com — 31

Yahoo! Sports — 32

Bleacher Report — 32

USA Today — 32

Sports Illustrated — 31

CBS Sports — 30

The Washington Post — 31

Related Content

news

First Look: Rams head to Houston to take on Texans in Week 8

An early preview of Sunday's Week 8 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. 
news

McVay: Kenny Young trade "financially driven" but still a "really tough decision for us"

Head coach Sean McVay explains what into the Rams' decision to trade linebacker Kenny Young to the Broncos on Monday. 
news

McVay: Robert Rochell strained his knee vs. Lions but "is going to be OK"; updates on Andrew Whitworth, Sebastian Joseph-Day and more

Rams head coach Sean mcVay provides injury updates on cornerback Robert Rochell, safety Jordan Fuller, outside linebacker Terrell Lewis, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day and offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth as they prepare for Week 8 against the Texans. 
news

Rams agree to trade Kenny Young and 2024 seventh-round pick to Broncos for 2024 sixth-round pick

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to trade linebacker Kenny Young and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick.
news

Jalen Ramsey, en su cumpleaños, intercepta a Jared Goff cerca del final y los Rams superan a unos Lions audaces

Jugadas sorpresa hacen a Detroit más difícil de lo esperado, pero Stafford vence a su exequipo con otro partido de alto nivel ayudado por un Kupp imparable
news

Jalen Ramsey capitalizes on opportunity with fourth-quarter interception vs. Lions

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey's endzone interception late in the fourth quarter proved pivotal in the Rams' 28-19 win over the Lions on Sunday.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Cooper Kupp and Jalen Ramsey react to Week 7 win over Lions

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and cornerback Jalen Ramsey's postgame press conferences following their 28-19 win over the Lions on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
news

Game Recap: Rams extend win streak to three games with 28-19 victory over Lions

Big days by quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp, plus a clutch fourth-quarter interception by cornerback Jalen Ramsey, help the Rams defeat the Lions 28-19 at SoFi Stadium in Week 7. 
news

Matthew Stafford reaches 300 career passing touchdowns

With his second touchdown pass on Sunday against the Lions, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford became the 13th quarterback in NFL history to reach 300 career passing touchdowns.
news

Sony Michel and Kendall Blanton active, Brycen Hopkins inactive for Rams-Lions

A look at who's active and who's inactive for Sunday's Week 7 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions. 
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Lions

Here are three keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 7 game against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium, powered by The Wallace Firm. 
Advertising