Rams Power Rankings: Week 9

Nov 02, 2021 at 09:47 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 9:

211102_PowerRankings_16x9

NFL.com, Dan Hanzus Rank: 6

Last Week: 5

Change: -1

ESPN.com Rank: 3

Last Week: 3

Change: No change

Yahoo! Sports, Frank Schwab Rank: 1

Last Week: 3

Change: +2

Bleacher Report Rank: 1

Last Week: 2

Change: +1

USA Today, Nate Davis Rank: 1

Last Week: 2

Change: +1

Sports Illustrated, MMQB editor/writer Mitch Goldich Rank: 1

Last Week: 3

Change: +2

Note: A different member of the MMQB staff compiles their rankings each week.

CBS Sports, Pete Prisco Rank: 2

Last Week: 3

Change: +1

Washington Post, Mark Maske Rank: 2

Last Week: 4

Change: +2

AVERAGE RANKING: 2.1

HIGH: 1 (multiple outlets)

LOW: 6 (NFL.com)

BIGGEST CHANGE: +2 (multiple outlets)

THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE TENNESSEE TITANS

NFL.com — 9

ESPN.com — 8

Yahoo! Sports — 8

Bleacher Report — 7

USA Today — 13

Sports Illustrated — 8

CBS Sports — 5

The Washington Post — 31

