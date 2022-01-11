Rams Power Rankings: Wild Card round

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into the Wild Card round of the playoffs, presented by Audi:
Last Week: 2
Change: -6
Last Week: 2
Change: -4
Last Week: 4
Change: No change
Last Week: N/A
Change: N/A
Last Week: 7
Change: +2
Last Week: 2
Change: -6
AVERAGE RANKING: 6.33
HIGH: 4 (Multiple outlets)
LOW: 8 (Multiple outlets)
BIGGEST CHANGE: -6 (Multiple outlets)
THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE ARIZONA CARDINALS
NFL.com — 11
Yahoo! Sports — 10
Bleacher Report — 9
USA Today, Touchdown Wire — 9
Sports Illustrated – 12
CBS Sports — 9