Rams Power Rankings: Wild Card round

Jan 11, 2022 at 03:54 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into the Wild Card round of the playoffs, presented by Audi:

NFL.com, Dan Hanzus Rank: 8

Last Week: 2

Change: -6

Yahoo! Sports, Frank Schwab Rank: 6

Last Week: 2

Change: -4

Bleacher Report Rank: 4

Last Week: 4

Change: No change

USA Today, Touchdown Wire Rank: 7

Last Week: N/A

Change: N/A

Sports Illustrated, MMQB Staff Rank: 5

Last Week: 7

Change: +2

CBS Sports, Pete Prisco Rank: 8

Last Week: 2

Change: -6

AVERAGE RANKING: 6.33

HIGH: 4 (Multiple outlets)

LOW: 8 (Multiple outlets)

BIGGEST CHANGE: -6 (Multiple outlets)

THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE ARIZONA CARDINALS

NFL.com — 11

Yahoo! Sports — 10

Bleacher Report — 9

USA Today, Touchdown Wire — 9

Sports Illustrated – 12

CBS Sports — 9

