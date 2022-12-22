Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Broncos, Week 16

Dec 21, 2022 at 07:09 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Bobby Wagner and quarterback Baker Mayfield each held press conferences with local media Wednesday, discussing young players capitalizing on opportunities, facing Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in your entirety below.

"A lot of those young defensive lineman, I've been really pleased with Bobby Brown and the way that he's played, I think you're seeing a lot of opportunities for Michael Hoecht." – McVay

  • Brown and Hoecht were two of the names that came to mind for McVay when asked about players taking advantage of increased playing time in recent weeks,
  • McVay also brought up rookie defensive backs Russ Yeast and Quentin Lake as well.

"I think it's going to be an upgraded version of practice." – Wagner

  • Wilson's teammate with the Seahawks from 2012-21, Wagner said everything was pretty much full speed in practice except hitting, so he could never actually tackle Wilson. That won't be the case Sunday against the Broncos.
  • "He said I would never catch him, so we'll see," Wagner said.

"(What I've learned about McVay is) just how detailed he is." – Mayfield

  • Working with McVay, what's stuck out to Mayfield is the head coach's attention to detail.
  • Mayfield said that even when a play looks good, McVay will fine-tune it afterward to the "what-if" – "what if we get this certain look, how do we want to teach the guy."

Related Links

Related Content

news

McVay: Brian Allen and Ben Skowronek out for rest of season with calf strains, plus latest on Aaron Donald's status entering Week 16 vs. Broncos

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on center Brian Allen, wide receiver Ben Skowronek and linebacker Jake Gervase coming out of Monday Night Football against the Packers, as well as where things stand with defensive lineman Aaron Donald heading into Week 16.

news

First Look: Rams host Broncos on Christmas Day in Week 16

An early preview of Sunday's Week 16 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium.

news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 16

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 16 home game against the Denver Broncos.

news

Los Rams caen en el frío de Green Bay víctimas de su inconsistencia, castigos y una mala noche de equipos especiales ante los Packers

Cam Akers fue el mejor hombre de los Rams de Los Ángeles al acumular 100 yardas totales, pero los Packers de Green Bay adueñaron el balón para dejar a los Rams matemáticamente fuera de los playoffs.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Baker Mayfield, Cam Akers and Bobby Wagner react to Rams' 24-12 loss to Packers in Green Bay

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Baker Mayfield, running back Cam Akers and linebacker Bobby Wagner's postgame press conferences following the teams' 24-12 road loss to the Packers on Monday Night Football.

news

Game Recap: Rams fall to Packers 24-12 on Monday Night Football

Rams unable to overcome Packers' lengthy scoring drives in Week 15 loss in Green Bay despite late touchdown by offense and takeaway created by defense.

news

Aaron Donald selected to 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald has been selected to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

news

Travin Howard, Aaron Donald and Larrell Murchison among Rams' inactives for Monday Night Football at Packers in Week 15

A look at the inactives for Monday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

news

3 Keys to winning for the Rams against the Packers

Here are 3 Keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 15 Monday Night Football road game against the Green Bay Packers, powered by The Wallace Firm.

news

Injury Report 12/17: Aaron Donald, John Wolford, Marquise Copeland, David Long Jr. and Travin Howard ruled out for Monday Night Football at Packers

A look at the final injury report leading into Monday Night Football between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 15.

news

Todas las miradas en Baker Mayfield de los Rams y Aaron Rodgers de los Packers, pero los ataques por carrera serán clave en un clima helado en Lambeau Field

Los Rams de Los Ángeles visitan a los Packers de Green Bay en un juego de Monday Night Football que es atractivo a pesar de los récords negativos de ambos equipos

Advertising