From the Podium: Broncos, Week 16

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Bobby Wagner and quarterback Baker Mayfield each held press conferences with local media Wednesday, discussing young players capitalizing on opportunities, facing Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in your entirety below.
"A lot of those young defensive lineman, I've been really pleased with Bobby Brown and the way that he's played, I think you're seeing a lot of opportunities for Michael Hoecht." – McVay
- Brown and Hoecht were two of the names that came to mind for McVay when asked about players taking advantage of increased playing time in recent weeks,
- McVay also brought up rookie defensive backs Russ Yeast and Quentin Lake as well.
"I think it's going to be an upgraded version of practice." – Wagner
- Wilson's teammate with the Seahawks from 2012-21, Wagner said everything was pretty much full speed in practice except hitting, so he could never actually tackle Wilson. That won't be the case Sunday against the Broncos.
- "He said I would never catch him, so we'll see," Wagner said.
"(What I've learned about McVay is) just how detailed he is." – Mayfield
- Working with McVay, what's stuck out to Mayfield is the head coach's attention to detail.
- Mayfield said that even when a play looks good, McVay will fine-tune it afterward to the "what-if" – "what if we get this certain look, how do we want to teach the guy."