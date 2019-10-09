Rams Pro Football Focus tidbits heading into Week 6

FOWLER CONTRIBUTING TO BOTH RUN AND PASS DEFENSES

Last month, Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips said OLB Dante Fowler Jr. doesn't get enough credit for ability to impact the run defense. Now, that part of his game is getting due notice.

Fowler's run defense grade of 73.5 is fifth-highest among all L.A. defensive players through the first five weeks of the season. PFF's evaluation of Fowler marked from last week's game at Seattle gave him his second-best performance of the season against the run.

When it comes to slowing opposing passing attacks, Fowler's coverage grade of 76.5 ranks fifth on the team.

EVERETT EMERGING

TE Gerald Everett had a career performance against the Seahawks, and PFF's evaluation further reinforced this.

Playing a season-high 58 snaps, the former South Alabama standout posted his highest offensive and receiving grades since Week 2 of the 2018 season with a 90.1 and 90.5 respectively. Overall, it's just the fourth time in his two-plus seasons he's graded out at 90.0 or higher in each of those categories.